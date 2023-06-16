Gelato and Gold: Mejuri Takes Over Chin Chin Dessert Club

LONDON — Jewelry brand Mejuri has set up a gelato takeover at ice cream parlor Chin Chin Dessert Club on Greek Street in London from Friday to Sunday.

The store stocks the classic Charlotte pieces, as well as a new take on them, the Gelato Charlotte collection, which has been created using a cold enameling technique that doesn’t require the use of high temperatures.

As part of the Mejuri collaboration, Chin Chin Dessert Club is serving new flavors such as pistachio, lavender and cappuccino on ice.

Mejuri’s partnership with ecological restoration-focused B Corp Regeneration means that the jewelry brand will invest $1.5 million to support the restoration of former legacy mines.

Mejuri Courtesy of Mejuri

Regeneration’s projects aim to safely extract byproduct minerals from leftover tailings from mines, waterways and the like. This project works similarly to Mejuri’s existing regenerative mining partnership with Salmon Gold (also owned by NGO Resolve), which the brand initiated last year.

“When I started Mejuri in January 2015, I wanted to do things differently. I wanted to flip the traditional industry narrative by turning fine jewelry into an everyday occasion, build a meaningful brand, and empower women to celebrate themselves,” Mejuri cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha said in the brand’s first sustainability report.

“And with big intentions comes big responsibility. We hold ourselves to high standards in every way and part of that is making the right choices when it comes to decisions that impact our people and planet. As we’ve grown, we’re ready to take on even more accountability with our first sustainability report.”