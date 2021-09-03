Mejuri Reaches 2 Million Pieces Sold, Announces Stores and Sustainability Targets

Mejuri has closed in on some milestone sales numbers as it prepares for a new phase of conscious growth. The direct-to-consumer jewelry brand aimed at Millennial women has now reached 1 million customers and 2 million pieces sold. In May, that latter number was at 1.4 million — equating to more than half a million pieces of jewelry sold this summer alone.

Today, the company reveals its plans for three new retail stores, which will open before the end of 2021. Mejuri has also set new sustainability targets ahead of a third-party audit report that was sanctioned in the hopes of achieving more finite goals.

The first store, which is set to open later this month in London’s Marylebone area, marks Mejuri’s physical retail push outside of North America. The company began selling in the U.K. via its web shop last year.

“It’s a perfect area where our consumers are and we see it as a mix of lifestyle as well as shopping. It’s an important starting point for us in the U.K. market,” said cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha.

She said that, contrary to expectations, U.K.-based shoppers have not wavered too much from buying trends observed in the U.S. and Canada.

“The consumer in the U.K. is more aware of vermeil, but we are seeing a lot of similar appetite to a North America customer – toward 14 karat layering pieces. It’s somewhat different from what we had thought but overall there is a lot less friction to explain what vermeil is,” Sakkijha said.

Two other new Mejuri stores, one in Vancouver and a second location in Los Angeles on About Kinney in Venice, will open before year’s end. Mejuri has five stores in the U.S. and one in Toronto — rising to a total of nine before 2022.

With this news, Mejuri is also revealing its push further into sustainable material sourcing. The company assessed that gold is its most-used material, and therefore had the largest opportunity for a reduced environmental impact.

Mejuri has set a target for 70 percent of its gold supply to come from recycled sources. Currently, that portion is around 40 percent, Sakkijha said.

“The name of the game for us at the end of the day is 100 percent traceability on all our core materials. What we want to achieve is not easy, but this process allows us to understand what’s happening and understand our impact on the environment and people,” said Sakkijha, who noted that an initial 70 percent target was set as a more achievable short-term goal.

“Starting with gold feels good,” she said, adding that more goals will come once Mejuri’s full audit is received later this month. “It’s about holding our breath and working hard in the background and we are in the process of doing that across all our materials. We want to improve the traceability across all of our operations and an assessment will be completed at the end of September. From there we will be able to define science-based targets in regards to carbon emissions across our company.”