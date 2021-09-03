×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

Business

DKNY, Donna Karan Parent G-III Blows Past Estimates, Raises Guidance

Eye

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for Some Drama

Mejuri Reaches 2 Million Pieces Sold, Announces Stores and Sustainability Targets

Mejuri continues to scale, but now with a greater eye toward sustainable practices.

Mejuri's new diamond necklace, its most
Mejuri's new diamond necklace, its most expensive design yet. Courtesy/Mejuri

Mejuri has closed in on some milestone sales numbers as it prepares for a new phase of conscious growth. The direct-to-consumer jewelry brand aimed at Millennial women has now reached 1 million customers and 2 million pieces sold. In May, that latter number was at 1.4 million — equating to more than half a million pieces of jewelry sold this summer alone.

Today, the company reveals its plans for three new retail stores, which will open before the end of 2021. Mejuri has also set new sustainability targets ahead of a third-party audit report that was sanctioned in the hopes of achieving more finite goals.

The first store, which is set to open later this month in London’s Marylebone area, marks Mejuri’s physical retail push outside of North America. The company began selling in the U.K. via its web shop last year.

Related Galleries

“It’s a perfect area where our consumers are and we see it as a mix of lifestyle as well as shopping. It’s an important starting point for us in the U.K. market,” said cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha.

She said that, contrary to expectations, U.K.-based shoppers have not wavered too much from buying trends observed in the U.S. and Canada.

“The consumer in the U.K. is more aware of vermeil, but we are seeing a lot of similar appetite to a North America customer – toward 14 karat layering pieces. It’s somewhat different from what we had thought but overall there is a lot less friction to explain what vermeil is,” Sakkijha said.

Two other new Mejuri stores, one in Vancouver and a second location in Los Angeles on About Kinney in Venice, will open before year’s end. Mejuri has five stores in the U.S. and one in Toronto — rising to a total of nine before 2022.

With this news, Mejuri is also revealing its push further into sustainable material sourcing. The company assessed that gold is its most-used material, and therefore had the largest opportunity for a reduced environmental impact.

Mejuri has set a target for 70 percent of its gold supply to come from recycled sources. Currently, that portion is around 40 percent, Sakkijha said.

“The name of the game for us at the end of the day is 100 percent traceability on all our core materials. What we want to achieve is not easy, but this process allows us to understand what’s happening and understand our impact on the environment and people,” said Sakkijha, who noted that an initial 70 percent target was set as a more achievable short-term goal.

“Starting with gold feels good,” she said, adding that more goals will come once Mejuri’s full audit is received later this month. “It’s about holding our breath and working hard in the background and we are in the process of doing that across all our materials. We want to improve the traceability across all of our operations and an assessment will be completed at the end of September. From there we will be able to define science-based targets in regards to carbon emissions across our company.”

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mejuri Announces New Sustainability Goals, London

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad