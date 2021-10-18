Mellerio Appoints Christophe Mélard as Managing Director

PARIS — Independent French jewelry house Mellerio has appointed Christophe Mélard as managing director, effective immediately.

He succeeds Géraldine de Vulpian, who exited the position in July 2020. Laure-Isabelle Mellerio, who took up the reins of the family-owned jeweler in 2018, remains chairwoman of the 408-year-old house, which counts Marie de Médici, Marie-Antoinette and France’s Empress Eugénie among its clients.

Mélard, who previously headed brands like Sergio Rossi at luxury group Kering from 2005 to 2015, has worked as adviser for investment funds while being part of the founding team of brands such as Golden Goose, cashmere specialist Kujten and fine jewelry labels Ginette NY and Yannis Sergakis.

“I am happy to join Mellerio as CEO and to participate in the next chapters of its five-century-rich history, and particularly its redeployment in France and internationally. The launch of the first fine jewelry collection, created by Laure-Isabelle Mellerio is an important step in our development strategy which targets a younger, wider and more cosmopolitan customer,” said the incoming executive.

Laure-Isabelle Mellerio, who is also the house’s artistic director since 2015, lauded the experience and industry expertise of Mélard, saying they would help “clarify and increase the desirability of our house with its unique past.”

The Muses fine jewelry line, inspired by historical motifs and strong female characters throughout the house’s history, launched in October. Prices run from 190 euros for small earrings up to 2,700 euros for a ring featuring white, brown and yellow diamonds set in rose gold.