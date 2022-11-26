Men Turn to Pearls, Vintage-Inspired Watches for Modern Cool Factor

Pearls for men are becoming a big deal.

No longer are they a preppy standard or grandmother’s favorite — rather, a fresh, modern take on pearls has taken over the red carpet, been worn by street-style stars and featured in runway shows — and the trend is trickling into the men’s market and gaining a wider reach.

For a gender-neutral vibe, one can pair a simple pearl strand with edgy pendant necklaces and silver staples. There are edgy options with crosses attached, and Veert, for example, leads the trend by updating pearls with green stones and other embellishments.

A single pearl earring is another good jumping-off point, and one that Dior has been making for a few years. Don’t have a piercing? Joomi Lim makes a pair that layers over the ear.

On the runway, Matthew Williams at Givenchy went big with supersized pearl statement necklaces. And Chanel’s legacy is full of pearl options, perfect to add to the genderless conversation with brooches and even pearl belts. Joomi Lim’s rings offer an updated take on multiple-finger styles with floating pearls.

For more of a maximalist-retro feel, try stacking — mixing sizes, colors and lengths to create an allover pearl look.

Classic tailored looks, powerful outerwear and sleek leather separates are the building blocks for this edgy aesthetic.

Cap it off with classic menswear watch style — vintage-inspired leather or steel. With today’s pearls and watches something old is new, and together they offer both a modern and timeless pairing. It’s a match that goes well with this season’s broader fashion message: it’s time to get dressed up again.