WWD Weekend November 26, 2022

Business

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Business

Frasers Group Buys Troubled Gieves & Hawkes

Business

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

Men Turn to Pearls, Vintage-Inspired Watches for Modern Cool Factor

Pendant necklaces and signet rings, move aside — there is a new men’s jewelry star in town. Modern pearls mixed with vintage-inspired watches are the go-to way to infuse a cool factor into any look.

By
Thomas Waller, Luis Campuzano, Alex Badia
Joomi Lim’s pearl drop earring; Yutai’s modular cultured akoya and 18-karat gold necklace; Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear freshwater pearl necklace in sterling silver. Loewe leather shearling coat over stylist’s own vest and Helmut Lang leather pants; Celine boots.
Joomi Lim’s single silver earring with crystal; Givenchy’s brass, pearl and crystal necklace; Joomi Lim’s pearl and crystal necklace worn as a bracelet; David Yurman’s pearl chain bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold; Joomi Lim’s pearl rings; David Yurman’s beveled band ring in 18-karat white gold with pavé diamonds. Gucci leather coat and cotton shirt; Ann Demeulemeester wool pants; Thom Browne tie; Gucci boots.
Dior’s gold finish metal and white resin pearl earrings; model’s own silver chain necklace; David Yurman’s crossover pearl pendant necklace with pavé diamonds and box chain necklace in sterling silver; Yutai’s cultured akoya pearl and platinum necklace; Sauer’s 18-karat yellow gold, diamond and pearl necklace; Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear pearl lock bracelet in silver; model’s own Emanuele Biocchi silver bracelet; Joomi Lim’s pearl ring; David Yurman’s deco band ring and beveled signet ring in sterling silver; Mara Paris’ pearl and silver ear cuff worn as a ring. Dior Men wool coat and blazer; Fendi leather pants; Celine boots.
Joomi Lim’s pearl drop ear cuff; Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear freshwater pearl necklace in sterling silver; Veert’s green polka dot and freshwater pearl necklace and green and pink logo pendant with chain; Vacheron Constantin’s watch. Chanel cotton tweed jacket and Helmut Lang leather pants; Chanel metal, glass and resin belt; Celine boots.
Joomi Lim’s pearl drop ear cuff; David Yurman’s pearl strand necklaces with pavé diamonds; Chanel’s J12 watch, caliber 12.1, 38mm in black highly resistant ceramic and steel; Jaeger LeCoultre’s Reverso classic duo-face small seconds watch in stainless steel with leather strap; Tom Ford’s 001 watch with pebbled leather strap. Ami coat over Thom Browne jacket, vest and pants, all in wool; Versace shoes; Balenciaga sunglasses; Chanel brooch; stylist’s own leather gloves.
Pearls for men are becoming a big deal.

No longer are they a preppy standard or grandmother’s favorite — rather, a fresh, modern take on pearls has taken over the red carpet, been worn by street-style stars and featured in runway shows — and the trend is trickling into the men’s market and gaining a wider reach.

For a gender-neutral vibe, one can pair a simple pearl strand with edgy pendant necklaces and silver staples. There are edgy options with crosses attached, and Veert, for example, leads the trend by updating pearls with green stones and other embellishments.

A single pearl earring is another good jumping-off point, and one that Dior has been making for a few years. Don’t have a piercing? Joomi Lim makes a pair that layers over the ear.

On the runway, Matthew Williams at Givenchy went big with supersized pearl statement necklaces. And Chanel’s legacy is full of pearl options, perfect to add to the genderless conversation with brooches and even pearl belts. Joomi Lim’s rings offer an updated take on multiple-finger styles with floating pearls.

For more of a maximalist-retro feel, try stacking — mixing sizes, colors and lengths to create an allover pearl look.

Classic tailored looks, powerful outerwear and sleek leather separates are the building blocks for this edgy aesthetic.

Cap it off with classic menswear watch style — vintage-inspired leather or steel. With today’s pearls and watches something old is new, and together they offer both a modern and timeless pairing. It’s a match that goes well with this season’s broader fashion message: it’s time to get dressed up again.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

