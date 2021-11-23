×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Eye

Ermenegildo Zegna Bespoke Suits Created for ‘House of Gucci’

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Men Are Buying More Fine Jewelry Pieces, Here’s Why

Experimental, daring and fine jewelry pieces are landing in men's wardrobes as the quest for self-expression is on the rise post-lockdowns.

From Browns' 2021 Gift Guide, gold
From Browns' 2021 Gift Guide, gold signet rings from the retailer's horoscope collection with Foundrae, alongside luxury timepieces. Courtesy of Browns

MILAN — Jewels have always held a special place in defining the standing, power, and attributes of men throughout history. In ancient times and upon the founding of civilizations, they were associated with strength and mysticism, often imbued with magical powers and linked to religious beliefs.

But what is the statement male consumers are now making by tapping into the burgeoning men’s jewelry category?

While pre-pandemic men still tended to shy away from bold pieces and embraced more subdued jewels — think sterling silver rings and chain link necklaces, or tag charms dangling from sober bracelets — almost two years into the COVID-19 health emergency, things have changed.

The pandemic seems to have fostered a new appetite for daring, experimental and personalized pieces, with fine jewelry booming.

Related Galleries

According to market research firm Euromonitor International, the men’s jewelry sector is valued at $6.5 billion in 2021, up 17 percent compared to 2020 and almost 4 percent versus 2019. The sector has been growing steadily over the 2015-to-2021 period — save for the pandemic fallout — at a compound annual growth rate of over 3 percent.

While the direct-to-consumer business model has opened the way to affordable brands tapping into the burgeoning men’s market, online retailers contend that fine jewelry is the unexpected booming segment.

Case in point: Mr Porter has increased its men’s offering by 200 percent this year to satisfy the “deeper customer intrigue and engagement on the category,” as Maxim De Turckheim, senior fine watch and jewelry buyer, explained. He attributed the significant uptick to customers who “are choosing to invest in high-quality pieces with craftsmanship at the heart, which will last the test of time.”

A men's fine jewelry editorial from Mr Porter.
A men’s fine jewelry editorial from Mr Porter. Courtesy of Mr Porter

To be sure, the fine jewelry segment has been on a growth path despite the pandemic with 2021 sales reportedly up 7 percent year-over-year to 22 billion euros, according to the 20th edition of the “Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study” conducted by consulting firm Bain & Co. in collaboration with Italian luxury goods association Altagamma.

Men have been drawing a parallel with the luxury watch segment, traditionally a strong category among male customers with the products often viewed as an investment. Similarly, rare gemstones are growing in demand, as underscored by Min Lee, head of jewelry at Farfetch.

“Male customers are really looking at both metals and minerals and buying diamonds, pearls and gemstones in sterling silver, gold and platinum. It is really nice to see colored gemstones also bought by men at the moment,” she said.

According to Damien Paul, head of men’s wear at Matchesfashion ,“many customers prioritize investment pieces when adding to their wardrobes and jewelry is no different. Whether a piece of jewelry is timeless and discreet or makes a bold statement, men with different tastes and styles are experimenting with it, confident that they will wear it far beyond a season or two.”

He attributed a renewed focused on self-expression to the broader access to sportsmen, musicians and social media stars sporting bold jewelry. This was the case for London-based brand Otiumberg, which has seen its men’s category skyrocket 337 percent in 2020 after Irish actor Paul Mescal was seen wearing the brand’s oval engraved pendant.

It was not an unexpected outcome since the chain necklace Mescal wore in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series “Normal People” spurred a frenzy and dedicated fan Instagram accounts were launched.

The Otiumberg campaign starring Patricia Zhou (she) and Jordan Bautista (them/they).
The Otiumberg campaign starring Patricia Zhou (she) and Jordan Bautista (them/they). Courtesy of Otiumberg

During the past year “there were a lot of male self-gifting purchases and I think this coincided with conversations around men’s jewelry, thanks, in part, to ‘Normal People,'” said Otiumberg’s cofounder Christie Wollenberg. “We also saw our female customers buy into men’s chains which I’m sure was a direct result of this series. Everyone wanted their partners to look a little bit like Paul,” she quipped.

Building on this momentum, the brand expanded its unisex offering and explored personalization to make its chains, engraved pendants, and earrings even more attractive to male customers looking for timeless pieces.

Besides that, retailers agreed that the rise of new notions of masculinity has pushed men to be more experimental and embrace daring pieces, such as pavé Cuban chain link necklaces by Shay; edgy rings, including a rainbow baguette style with diamonds and sapphires by Suzanne Kalan, and David Yurman’s pieces mixing solid 18-karat gold with white gold and diamonds.

“I would certainly say men are shifting toward more unusual, beautifully crafted pieces from talented jewelry designers rather than only focusing on established big brand names,” said Matchesfashion’s Paul, who noted that jewels feeling “individual” are booming.

For instance, at Farfetch there’s a mix of established names and younger designers, with men tapping into Chopard and Boucheron, as well as Joy BC, Foundrae and Shay. “The pieces are bolder, chunkier, and much more statement [making],” said Lee, underscoring how men are keen to support new names.

“I think that post-pandemic people going out, dressing up again and wanting to personalize their looks have benefited the fine jewelry category. We see more statement and one-of-a-kind pieces selling,” she contended.

As such, the men’s jewelry category is seen reaching maturity and gearing up for a new chapter.

The “boundaries between men’s and women’s continues to blur and with this jewelry as a category will continue to evolve,” offered Browns’ assistant buyer of fashion and fine jewelry Yasmin Lane.

The London-based retailer has grown its offering to include 25 new brands, such as conscious jewels from Pyrrha, rock-and-roll pieces from Luis Morais and ‘70s-inspired creations by Hoorsenbuhs. The pandemic, Lane said, “has encouraged men to take more risks, particularly with their accessories, and those who never considered themselves as jewelry wearers previously are really beginning to explore this category.”

An M Cohen necklace style with a Molly Goddard jumper and trousers from Matchesfashion. Styled by Alesha Jivanda.
An M. Cohen necklace style with a Molly Goddard jumper and trousers from Matchesfashion. Styled by Alesha Jivanda. Owen Reynolds/Courtesy of Matchesfashion

“As we see a changing in attitude towards masculinity, men have pushed to be bolder in their choice of style and expression and being much more experimental with fine jewelry,” Mr Porter’s De Turckheim added.

“There’s a bigger appetite for anything but plain or traditional as our customers are becoming more adventurous with colors and textures as well as being experimental and less intimidated by new trends such as pearls, beads, enamel, and colorful gemstones,” Lane concurred.

As men buy more jewelry, Farfetch’s Lee said that this “will have a strong impact on the overall fine jewelry industry which has primarily focused on women. I look forward to seeing more unisex and men’s fine jewelry being created and offered, and more men wearing fine jewels in daily life and for special occasions.”

Chris Kyvetos, buying director of men’s wear at Mytheresa, has seen a consistent performance for the e-tailer’s men’s jewelry section, regardless of the pandemic-induced style shifts.

“Our men’s wear direction has always focused on dressing men both pre- and post-lockdowns. Jewelry fits well into this as a staple within the men’s wear wardrobe,” Kyvetos said.

He didn’t seem to acknowledge this as an emerging trend, either. “Fashion doesn’t always recognize generational shifts as what they are, everything seems to be somewhat thrown into a ‘new trend’ lens,” he said.

The Munich-based company has been primarily focusing on mid-fine jewelry and is just starting to embrace hard luxury with the exclusive introduction of Copenhagen brand Elhanati and a deal with bespoke jeweler Duffy already in the pipeline. “Fine jewelry, we are considering more for the future whilst the demand continues to grow for this category,” he said.

According to De Turckheim, the rise in demand will sustain momentum as “men have found fine jewelry as a way to express themselves and are not about to let this go anytime soon.”

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Men Are Buying Statement-making Fine Jewels

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad