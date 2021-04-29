Mini Me: In the lead-up to Mother’s Day, accessories brand Miansai is launching Miansai Mini, a children’s jewelry offering.

Miansai first carved out a niche in the men’s market with its signature cuffs and leather bracelets, eventually adding a women’s offering and dipping into fine jewelry.

“As a family-run company, it’s only natural our business grow and evolve as we do,” explained Rachael Russell Saiger, wife of founder Michael Saiger and the brand’s fashion director, who helped the company expand into new categories. “Now with the new addition of our baby girl Sunny, it was an instinctual next step to design a line that she and her friends are able to enjoy, too.“

The latest offering features a variety of personal and delicate bracelet and stud options, adorned with polished gold and white sapphire as well as an option for engraving. The collection was created with mothers and daughters in mind, incorporating a mix of matching options.

Miansai Mini launched this week exclusively on miansai.com; styles are sold individually, with prices ranging from $195 to $425.

Jewelry and Accessories Brand Miansai Expands Mobile Retail Units

Miansai Launches Fine Jewelry Collection

The 10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Beauty Lovers