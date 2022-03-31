Monica Rich Kosann and Lauren Bush Lauren Design Charitable Necklace

Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Lauren Bush Lauren’s Feed brand on a second edition of limited-edition jewelry designs to benefit Lauren’s cause around food insecurity.

They have designed a “cultivate kindness” compass necklace that comes in 18-karat gold and sterling silver and is available on Monica Rich Kosann’s e-commerce site. The silver version sells for $295 and the gold is $1,410.

Kosann said of the partnership: “I’ve always admired what Lauren has been building at Feed. It does so much good work to accomplish a simple goal: feeding children. Every Feed product sold helps provide a clear number of school meals for kids in need, through its nonprofit partners. I am so proud to collaborate with Lauren and Feed, knowing that each purchase of the cultivate kindness Compass necklace we’ve created together will help this urgent cause.”

Lauren added: “It is so fun to collaborate with Monica, who has been a longtime friend and whose jewelry line I have always admired. We created the Compass necklace as a token of positivity and a mantra to live by in a time that can too often feel overwhelming and challenging. By cultivating kindness where and when we can in our daily lives, we become forces for good. And with each necklace sold, you are also helping feed the next generation in school through Feed’s giving partner No Kid Hungry.