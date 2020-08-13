Girl power. Monica Rich Kosann is collaborating with Brooklyn-based artist Amber Vittoria on a collection of stackable rings.

“I have always admired the strength, bold use of color and graphic artistry of Amber Vittoria’s illustrations,” Kosann said.

Vittoria is known for her colorful aesthetic with a focus on the female form, something Kosann said is at the core of her work as well. The capsule collection of posey style rings has three sections — Unity, the Time Is Now and Breathe — and range in price from $48, for simple metals, to $2,345 for bands with precious stones.

The Unity styles from the collaboration take on a special meaning, as the jewelry designer will donate 50 percent of the proceeds from sales to Embrace Race, an organization committed to raising a generation of children who are thoughtful, informed and brave about race.

All styles are for sale on Kosann’s web site.