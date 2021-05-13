Just in time for summer, jewelry brand Mounser is introducing its first collection of rings.

Founder and designer Amanda Assad Mounser started experimenting with resin rings and deadstock materials left over from past seasons, aiming to create something light-catching and exuberant. The result: the Ring Pops collection, each a one-of-a-kind design inspired by rave culture.

Mounser launched her playful brand in 2009, and is often inspired by modern artists, creating baubles worn by her celebrity fan base including Kate Bosworth, Emilia Clarke, Alicia Keys, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon.

Styles take shape in exaggerated dimensional forms, featuring layers of Swarovski rhinestones and cubic zirconia elements in candy-saturated, iridescent hues. The collection is priced from $75 to $85 and available on mounser.com.

