Mr Porter Amps Up Hard Luxury Offering

LONDON — Mr Porter, the men’s luxury online retailer owned by Yoox Net-a-porter Group, part of Compagnie Financière Richemont, is shining a light on the fresh and modern hard luxury offerings on the site with the launch of the Bright Future campaign on Friday.

Some 153 pieces, comprising necklaces, pendants, bracelets, cuffs and rings, from 28 jewelry and watch brands, such as Sydney Evan, Carolina Bucci, Eéra, Lauren Rubinski, Spinelli Kilcollin, Suzanne Kalan, Yvonne Léon, Cartier, Piaget and Roger Dubuis, are featured.

Maxim de Turckheim, senior jewelry and watch buyer at Mr Porter and Net-a-porter, said the campaign aims to “showcase the new ways men are styling their jewelry with shorter necklaces, lots of layering, anklets, chunky rings, earrings and full diamond pavé watches from Piaget, for example.”

“This is the biggest shift we have seen in recent years championed by the younger generation who love breaking all the rules. All you need to do is look at the gentlemen who graced the red carpet at the Met Gala to notice little pieces of sunshine beaming from ears, necks, wrists and fingers,” he added.

He revealed that the hard luxury unit at Mr Porter has seen triple-digit growth since adding luxury watches offerings to the site in 2018.

“We have seen customers looking to invest in something long term, which makes them feel great wearing it,” he added.

De Turckheim observed that men have become a lot more experimental with the watches and jewelry they buy. They are going for bolder choices and more statement pieces that make them stand out alongside their peers.

“Our customers love coming to Mr Porter to be inspired and discover exciting new designs,” he said.

“Brands like Foundrae, Shay, Jacquie Aiche, Carolina Bucci, Mateo and John Hardy have developed some really strong male-focused collections, which have been greatly received.

“On the fine watches front, we have seen men move forward smaller pieces and lots of colors — we have three exclusive watches from Unimatic and La Californienne’ s Daybreak collection launching during this campaign,” he added.