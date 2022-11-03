×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Is Getting a Big Jump on Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Business

Roblox, Parsons Partner on Metaverse Curriculum

Muse Partners With Every Mother Counts

The collaboration is the next chapter of a collection that launched in April.

Muse x EMC
Muse x Every Mother Counts charm necklace. Courtesy

Muse — the New York based fine jewelry agency and store founded by Jennifer Shanker — is expanding their Have a Heart initiative with Every Mother Counts by launching new charms.

The maternal health nonprofit was founded in 2010 by Christy Turlington Burns, with the mission to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, respectful and equitable for every mother, everywhere.

“’Every Mother Counts’ work to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, equitable and respectful for every mother embodies why I launched Have a Heart for Muse — I wanted to use jewelry to do good. As a mom, this cause feels particularly close to home because I believe motherhood is a universally vulnerable experience. We’re honored to be working with Every Mother Counts and helping women feel safe and supported throughout the entire journey of becoming a mother,” explained Shanker, a full-time working mother herself.

The nine new charms include styles by Anna Maccieri Rossi, Lorraine West, Marlo Laz and more, are the next chapter of the debut between Muse Every Mother counts from April.

To date, EMC has invested more than $24 million globally in more than 40 programs and has directly impacted more than 1 million lives.

The new styles debut today and retail from $375 to $11,000 at Musexmuse.com and Muse Shop at 605 Hudson Street. Ten percent of each sale of the new Have a Heart charms will benefit EMC.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Hot Summer Bags

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Muse Evolves Partnership with Every Mother Counts

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad