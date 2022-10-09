×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

The jeweler is also launching a three-week pop-up with Matchesfashion online and at its Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos Place.

Nadine Ghosn bracelet.
The Nadine Ghosn bracelet for Frieze.

Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week.

The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet.

Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos Place and online to showcase her Vie Collection, Too Coo 4 School and Building Blocks collections.

Related Galleries

The limited wristband for Frieze 91 members are inspired by her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet.
The limited wristband for Frieze 91 members are inspired by her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. Nadine Ghosn/Courtesy

Speaking to WWD regarding the crossover, the daughter of the former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said she simply couldn’t say no to Frieze when the art fair organizer asked her to be part of its committee for the membership program “Frieze 91.”

“Creating the next generation of collectors in the art realm and initiative around creating a community really appeals to me. So I happily agreed and used this dialogue to propose an opportunity to elevate young creatives through the fair,” said Ghosn.

She also hoped that this collaboration will receive enough attention so that “it will pave the way for more creatives in the future for every Frieze fair moving forward.”

A Frieze wristband designed by Nadine Ghosn, next to her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet.

As Ghosn becomes more financially independent thanks to increasing private orders for her $19,650-a-piece gold bracelet and the Lego block-inspired rings retailing at $6,395, she has switched from using her own disposable income from buying jewelry to buying more paintings from other young artists.

“As I grow older I realize the importance of investing in your home — a safe space that reflects your aesthetics. Of the young artists today I love the work of CB Hoyo, Gioele Amaro, Emma Webster and Sarah Meyohas. My latest purchases are a balloon chair from Seung Jin Yang, and a Bram Bogart from Whitecube as it reminds me of Play-Doh and fun,” she said, adding the next item on her list is a Tracey Emin piece and her dream is to own a piece from Wayne Thiebaud one day.

Pieces designed by Nadine Ghosn to be featured at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house 5 Carlos Place and online.

She believes that jewelry design is also one form of art creation, which are “personal sculptures where you can inscribe your own stories and meaning,” and she wants to continue to explore this synergy between the art world and jewelry.

“We are just at the beginning. One of the mottoes of my brand is — ‘Do not think outside the box, think like there is no box’ — a notion I hope to bring into the art realm in future partnerships,” she added.

While she is in London for the fair, Ghosn said she looks forward to checking out the booths set up by Whitecube and Robilant + Voena in the white tents, and she is curious to see how people will react to her designs at 5 Carlos Place in person, as the brand has previously been made available only through online and private orders.

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Hot Summer Bags

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad