Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week.

The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet.

Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos Place and online to showcase her Vie Collection, Too Coo 4 School and Building Blocks collections.

The limited wristband for Frieze 91 members are inspired by her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. Nadine Ghosn/Courtesy

Speaking to WWD regarding the crossover, the daughter of the former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said she simply couldn’t say no to Frieze when the art fair organizer asked her to be part of its committee for the membership program “Frieze 91.”

“Creating the next generation of collectors in the art realm and initiative around creating a community really appeals to me. So I happily agreed and used this dialogue to propose an opportunity to elevate young creatives through the fair,” said Ghosn.

She also hoped that this collaboration will receive enough attention so that “it will pave the way for more creatives in the future for every Frieze fair moving forward.”

A Frieze wristband designed by Nadine Ghosn, next to her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet.

As Ghosn becomes more financially independent thanks to increasing private orders for her $19,650-a-piece gold bracelet and the Lego block-inspired rings retailing at $6,395, she has switched from using her own disposable income from buying jewelry to buying more paintings from other young artists.

“As I grow older I realize the importance of investing in your home — a safe space that reflects your aesthetics. Of the young artists today I love the work of CB Hoyo, Gioele Amaro, Emma Webster and Sarah Meyohas. My latest purchases are a balloon chair from Seung Jin Yang, and a Bram Bogart from Whitecube as it reminds me of Play-Doh and fun,” she said, adding the next item on her list is a Tracey Emin piece and her dream is to own a piece from Wayne Thiebaud one day.

Pieces designed by Nadine Ghosn to be featured at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house 5 Carlos Place and online.

She believes that jewelry design is also one form of art creation, which are “personal sculptures where you can inscribe your own stories and meaning,” and she wants to continue to explore this synergy between the art world and jewelry.

“We are just at the beginning. One of the mottoes of my brand is — ‘Do not think outside the box, think like there is no box’ — a notion I hope to bring into the art realm in future partnerships,” she added.

While she is in London for the fair, Ghosn said she looks forward to checking out the booths set up by Whitecube and Robilant + Voena in the white tents, and she is curious to see how people will react to her designs at 5 Carlos Place in person, as the brand has previously been made available only through online and private orders.