×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

The designer reimagined straws, forks, spoons and chopsticks as playful diamond-studded bracelets with options for customization.

Nadine Ghosn wearing bracelets inspired by forks, spoons, and chopsticks.
Nadine Ghosn wearing bracelets inspired by forks, spoons and chopsticks. Courtesy

PARIS — Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn will be presenting a new collection that centers around utensils reimagined as playful luxury bracelets in London on Friday.

The new styles will include diamond-studded curved straw bracelets in gold and silver, as well as gold pieces that look like a pair of chopsticks, a fork and a spoon wrapping around the wrist.

“The thinking behind this was glorifying these everyday objects and tools,” said Ghosn, who’s often looking to the everyday for inspiration. Her playful takes on burgers, Lego blocks, bicycle chains, pencils and paper clips helped her carve a niche in the industry, and led to major collaborations with the likes of Frieze and celebrity French baker Cédric Grolet.

Related Galleries

Clients will be able to customize these styles by adding food-inspired elements to the tip of the luxury utensils in the form of diamonds. “I have friends who are obsessed with Nutella and so one order is really the spoon with this really thick layer of Nutella made with almost 11 carats of brown diamonds,” said the now Singapore-based Ghosn, adding that a spaghetti sauce version had been ordered.

Models showcasing bracelets inspired by straws, forks, spoons, and chopsticks, designed by Nadine Ghosn.

The jeweler said the introduction of this new series aims to ignite a new conversation with her clients who are tired of the traditional perfectly geometrical big stone sets and just want to have fun with jewelry that can showcase their personality.

“What I always like to do is introduce a collection, and it’s always a work in progress because my clients like to customize on their own and that’s the fun of the game. People see pieces and then they want to make the styles more authentic to them. Someone already wants to put green peas on a fork. As a kid, they would never want to eat their peas. I like how it brings humor and playfulness into the game,” she said.

Other customization options include adding one’s name in alphabet soup letters and engraving sweet-nothings for loved ones, Ghosn added.

Bracelets inspired by forks, spoons, and chopsticks, designed by Nadine Ghosn.
Bracelets inspired by forks, spoons, and chopsticks, designed by Nadine Ghosn. Courtesy

The new collection starts at $9,800 for the straw styles and $16,000 for the chopsticks, forks and spoon models.

The designer said she wants to create pieces that everyone can relate to regardless of the price point.

“It’s not only for the foodie who recognizes what the shape is, but it’s really for people from anywhere at any age to play with it. I did some research and I haven’t seen a straw glorified like that. Obviously, there are iterations of the cylindrical shapes, but never really like a fork, a spoon or a pair of chopsticks,” Ghosn said.

Bracelets inspired by straws designed by Nadine Ghosn.
Bracelets inspired by straws designed by Nadine Ghosn.

A new partnership with Sotheby’s is also in the works, Ghosn revealed. She will be the first designer to take over the auction house’s new gallery space in Dubai’s central financial district DIFC this month.

“As the first designer to go in, they’ve asked me to go and do a Q&A and introduce my universe and my thinking behind the jewelry pieces there. They will be the first ones to see my new collection in person.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nadine Ghosn Plays With Utensils for New Jewelry Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad