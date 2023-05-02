EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Portman Named Godmother of Trophée Chopard

PARIS — Natalie Portman could win an award at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, but she’ll certainly be giving one.

The “Thor” and “Black Swan” star, who will be in competition for Todd Haynes’ “May December,” in which she stars with Julianne Moore, has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, which highlights two talents that had a successful debut.

Choosing Portman as godmother recognizes not only a “cinema legend” whose career spans nearly three decades, a number of distinctions in acting as well as direction and production, but also “her commitment as a woman of strong convictions,” according to Chopard copresident and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

The actress “pours her entire heart into her projects, and it is with strong emotional engagement and a caring attitude that she will present their awards to the winners of the 2023 Trophée Chopard,” the jewelry executive said.

Launched in 2001, the prize is considered to be a particularly auspicious distinction, with previous winners including Léa Seydoux, Diane Kruger, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy and John Boyega.

The year’s female and male winners will be selected by the Académie du Trophée Chopard, which is composed of past winners as well as previous editions’ godmothers and godfathers.

Its presenters have been no less distinguished as Portman succeeds Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron in the role.

Winners will receive the award on May 19 at a dinner presided over by Scheufele and festival executives Iris Knobloch, its president, and Thierry Frémaux, its general delegate.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund, of “Triangle of Sadness” fame, will serve as jury president for the upcoming edition, which will take place from May 16 to 27, while the rest of the jury has not yet been revealed.

Chopard, which celebrated last year its 25th anniversary as official sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival, is the maker of the Palme d’Or and all other trophies handed out at the competition. The Swiss jeweler will also unveil its annual Red Carpet high jewelry collection, which will count 76 pieces, in a nod to the number of editions of the festival.