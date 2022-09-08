The Natural Diamond Council Taps Lily James as Global Ambassador

The Natural Diamond Council has unveiled its latest global campaign: “To Treasure, Now and Forever,” featuring the NDC’s latest global ambassador, Lily James.

James’ star has continued to rise, and she recently received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy.”

“Lily James is the modern epitome of natural diamonds,” said David Kellie, chief executive officer of Natural Diamond Council. “With her recent Emmy nomination, Lily has been recognized as one of the leading actors in the world. The talent, versatility and authenticity she brings to the table are the perfect attributes to represent natural diamonds. We are thrilled to have her join us as we build upon the success of another record-breaking year for natural diamond jewelry.”

The campaign sees James immersed in NDC’s natural diamond universe, serving as the main inspiration for the 45-second film which captures a series of scenes relevant to the myriad roles Ms. James plays on and off camera. Set throughout London — where James resides — the film draws the eye to its heroine from street, to set and to the stage. Each moment, whether big or small, is decorated by sparkling pieces of diamond jewelry, meant to signify life’s most meaningful adornments, underscoring the film’s manifesto, “To Treasure, Now and Forever.”

The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu and photographed by Sasha Marro, in addition to Molly SJ Lowe. Rebecca Corbin-Murray provided fashion styling for James.

“Shooting the campaign in my home country was so special for me. Personally, I get sentimental over family heirlooms and tokens that have been passed down. I love the element of closeness that wearing a piece of diamond jewelry brings forward. I’m excited to represent this familiar feeling for so many in my new role as NDC’s Global Ambassador,” said James, who’s next feature film project, “Providence,” is in post-production.

“Women self-purchasing natural diamond jewelry continues to be a dominant growth driver for the sector,” explained Kristina Buckley Kayel, managing director of the Natural Diamond Council. “Women today play many roles in life, and a natural diamond jewelry purchase is a way to express reward, self-love and individuality, which we aim to personify through our campaign film. The diamond jewelry is a constant reminder of her deservingness no matter what she has going on.”

As a brand-agnostic, not-for-profit organization meant to celebrate the creativity and values of the natural diamond category, NDC’s campaign showcases a range of diamond jewelry styles from staples like tennis bracelets and necklaces, studs and hoops, to original creations, including statement earrings or spiral bracelets. All of these pieces were sourced from independent designers, brands and NDC’s official retail partners, which will also run the campaign into 2023 through a co-op advertising program.

Building upon the success of NDC’s previous advertising campaigns, James wears jewelry specifically created for the campaign that are IP-protected and extensions of bestseller items, such as the Soleil pendant, designed by Malyia McNaughton, an alumni of NDC’s Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, which is now reimagined as earrings and a bracelet. The selection of campaign-specific jewelry pieces are available upon request and can be interpreted by retailers globally. All jewelry worn in the campaign will be showcased in an immersive look book on a dedicated campaign website located on Naturaldiamonds.com, which received more than 130 million unique visitors in 2021.

The advertising strategy focuses predominantly on digital video, including presence on streaming services Hulu and Peacock. Campaign creative will run across print and digital media outlets and be present out-of-home in transit shelters in the New York and Los Angeles markets. The campaign will also run in the U.K., France, India, UAE and China.

James is also the face of Versace.