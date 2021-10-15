×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

The Natural Diamond Council and Lorraine Schwartz Unveil First Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative Collections

The debut collections by designers of color are being sold on Moda Operandi.

Khiry
Ring by Khiry Les Mauvais Garcons

At the start of the year, the Natural Diamond Council teamed up with Lorraine Schwartz to launch the Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, a program supporting emerging designers of color; the first collections have been unveiled online today in a designated trunk show on Moda Operandi.

The EDDI program launched with $1 million dollars of diamond credit and was created to build a more equitable future for the diamond jewelry industry by providing opportunities, removing barriers to entry, and offering access to industry education and resources.

The inaugural class of designers included Jameel Mohammed of Khiry; Dorian Webb, Constance Polamalu of Birthright Foundry; Marvin Douglas Linares of Marvin Douglas Jewelry; Malyia McNaughton of Made by Malyia, and Lisette Scott of Jam + Ricowere. Each received a $20,000 diamond credit at cost, retail opportunities and selling support, press opportunities, diamond education, funding for production, CADs and sampling, as well as in-depth mentorship alongside industry experts.

Related Galleries

“The Natural Diamond Council is incredibly proud of what the first group of designers in the EDDI program have accomplished in their first year,” said David Kellie, chief executive officer of the NDC. “They have achieved exciting milestones such as appearances on the Met Gala red carpet, designing a custom collection for our most recent global advertising campaign featuring Ana de Armas, and partnering with best-in-class production partners to bring diamond jewelry collections to life.”

“From the onset, Natural Diamond Council wanted to ensure a dynamic environment that allowed for a flow of communication between our organization and the designers. We set out to listen and learn, crystallizing a structured program step by step, growing from challenges and celebrating successes along the way,” the CEO continued. “We are thrilled to have Moda Operandi appreciate the value of these designers and partner with us to create more space for designers of color in the diamond industry.”

On the heel of the debut collections being made available for sale, the NDC and Schwartz have chosen the next class of creators: CaseyPerez, Corey Anthony Jones, Heart the Stones, founded by Halle Millien, Lana Ogilvie, Mckenzie Liautaud and Ruben Manuel.

The EDDI program will continue to accept applications on a rolling basis until the $1 million credit runs out.

Strong Diamond Market Fueled by Post-lockdown Emotions, Says&nbsp;NDC

Ana de Armas Once Again Fronts Natural Diamond Council&nbsp;Campaign

Natural Diamond Council and Lorraine Schwartz Announce an Initiative to Support Emerging Jewelry Designers of&nbsp;Color

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Natural Diamond Council, Lorraine Schwartz Unveil

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad