Nina Runsdorf Unveils a Reissue of Her Artist Collection, Exclusively for Dover Street Market New York

New York-based jewelry designer, Nina Runsdorf, is reissuing her iconic Artist Collection in an exclusive partnership with Dover Street Market, celebrating Frieze New York.

Using Runsdorf’s iconic Flip rings as inspiration, the collection features bold shades of enamel juxtaposed against precious stones such as pink topaz, yellow citrine and garnet. The dual colors reference beloved artworks in the designer’s personal collection.

“In addition to being a world-class destination for extraordinary design, Dover Street Market is a longtime partner of ours,” Runsdorf explained. “We began collaborating several years ago and I believe our elegant yet unfussy design philosophy resonates with their customers. This particular project arose from a conversation we had with their buying team. We wanted to pay homage to artistic communities in New York City and the timing with Frieze matched up perfectly.”

Runsdorf went on to explain that each of the colors were selected based on specific works of art that she has collected over the years. “I looked at pieces from Shara Hughes, Jack Greer, Enoc Perez, Ahmet Ertug and Samuel de Saboia. Each is a splendid study in technique and color with a special meaning to me,” she said.

Priced from $1,150 to $6,400, the collection debuted exclusively this week in-store at Dover Street New York.

