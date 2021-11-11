×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene Fortunoff, 88

She built famed New York-area store Fortunoff's reputation for fine jewelry from scratch.

Helene Fortunoff
Helene Fortunoff Courtesy/Fortunoff Family

New York jewelry retailing matriarch Helene Fortunoff passed away on Nov. 8 in Miami at the age of 88. The cause of death was non-COVID-19 respiratory illness.

Fortunoff was ahead of her time: She was born in 1933 and graduated from New York University in the ’50s with a degree in business administration. It was there that she met her future husband, Alan Fortunoff, in class.

Helene joined the Fortunoff family business — then mostly focused on housewares and furniture — and established an in-house jewelry department for the company in 1957. She grew the company’s reputation in jewelry from scratch, pushing a team of merchants to travel around the world to source uncommon designs in order to build prestige for the Fortunoff brand.

In 2003, trade publication National Jeweler named Fortunoff the 24th largest fine jewelry retailer in the U.S. — with only five jewelry departments under its belt.

Helene and Alan Fortunoff had six children together, and he passed away in 2000. In 2006, she married Robert Grossman, and they moved to Florida after her retirement.

Fortunoff is survived by Grossman, as well as five children Esther, Andrea, Rhonda, Ruth and David. Her son Louis passed away in 2012. Fortunoff is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Donations can be made in her name to the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University, the North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Obituary: New York Jewelry Matriarch Helene

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad