Only Natural Diamonds Unveils Kathryn Newton as Its Winter Digital Cover Face

The actress appears in the highly anticipated "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," coming to movie theaters later this month.

OND cover
Kathryn Newton stars in the winter Only Natural Diamond digital editorial. Courtesy OND

Only Natural Diamonds has tapped actress Kathryn Newton as its latest cover face.

Newton is known for her roles in “Big Little Lies” and “Ladybird,” and will star in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. The Only Natural Diamond site — operated by Natural Diamond Council — is the digital destination for consumers to discover the universe of natural diamonds.

“The shoot expresses the idea that more is more to enjoy and captures a moment in fashion and photography that was colorful, smiling and, above all, bold,” said OND editor in chief Sam Broekema of the shoot’s creative direction. Newton radiates in a color pop editorial reminiscent of the frenetic energy of ’90s supermodels with Y2K edge wearing natural diamonds from a wide mix of creators. “Natural diamond jewelry can be delicate and personal, which is lovely but we wanted to lean into grand scale pieces to evoke a time of brash runway stomping decadence,” Broekema explained.

The images featuring the actress use pieces from Bulgari, Cartier, Casey Perez Jewelry (an alumna in NDC’s Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative), Chanel, David Webb, Heart The Stones (an alumna in NDC’s Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative), Hyde Park Jewelers (an official partner of the NDC), Lorraine West, Messika, Ondyn, Pomellato, Seaman Schepps and Vhernier.

Versace
Images from the Kathryn Newton Cover shoot for Only Natural Diamonds. Courtesy

“The mood on set was utter joy; Kathryn is an absolute gem to shoot. From the moment she mentioned her love of the ‘Nineties’90s supermodels, we knew it needed to be bright with statement natural diamonds. The colors and sparkling jewels helped her embody a strong and genuine confidence,” the editor in chief said. “The story is a celebration of her inspiration that mirrors our belief that diamonds, whether big or small, are fun and meant to be worn and enjoyed.”

The editorial was shot at Milk Studios in Los Angeles by Emman Montalvan, the cover is accompanied by an interview by Christine Whitney as well as an editorial spread styled by Molly Dickson, with hair and makeup provided by Renato Campora and Gina Brooke, respectively.

