The 2021 Oscars took on a nontraditional format in light of the pandemic, and attendees’ choices in accessories were no different.

The opulent, mega-watt diamond jewelry that has become synonymous with the awards ceremony was mostly gone. Instead, presenters and nominees opted for more pared-down, but no less fine, pieces from storied jewelers like Bulgari, Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

Rather than dripping in diamonds, celebrities seemed to settle on one statement piece — whether it be earrings, a necklace or brooch. Even when stars dressed in more opulent jewelry — like Zendaya who wore more than $6 million in jewels by Bulgari — there was a more relaxed, conversational tone to its styling.

Zendaya — whose ensemble was devised by her stylist, Law Roach — wore a choker with a diamond tassel drop, two diamond rings and drop earrings, much of it set with yellow diamonds to match her citron-colored Valentino gown. In total, her jewels tallied more than 183 carats in diamonds. But her flowing gown and understated hair and makeup made the diamonds appear unfussy with a cool approach.

The jewelry trends seen on the red carpet in some ways mimic those already circulating in fashion — a movement away from statement earrings in exchange for subtler styles and a new emphasis on bangles (gold ones seen on Amanda Seyfried and Colman Domingo) and necklaces. And after a year of sitting at home typing on a computer, stacked rings — an errant inconvenience during the pandemic — are coming back in a big way.

Here WWD breaks down the three biggest jewelry trends at the Oscars:

Drop Earrings

Diamond Tennis Necklaces

Stacked Rings