The 2021 Oscars took on a nontraditional format in light of the pandemic, and attendees’ choices in accessories were no different.

The opulent, mega-watt diamond jewelry that has become synonymous with the awards ceremony was mostly gone. Instead, presenters and nominees opted for more pared-down, but no less fine, pieces from storied jewelers like Bulgari, Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

Rather than dripping in diamonds, celebrities seemed to settle on one statement piece — whether it be earrings, a necklace or brooch. Even when stars dressed in more opulent jewelry — like Zendaya who wore more than $6 million in jewels by Bulgari — there was a more relaxed, conversational tone to its styling.

Zendaya stunned in over $6 million of Bulgari diamonds.

Zendaya stunned in more than $6 million of Bulgari diamonds.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Zendaya — whose ensemble was devised by her stylist, Law Roach — wore a choker with a diamond tassel drop, two diamond rings and drop earrings, much of it set with yellow diamonds to match her citron-colored Valentino gown. In total, her jewels tallied more than 183 carats in diamonds. But her flowing gown and understated hair and makeup made the diamonds appear unfussy with a cool approach.

The jewelry trends seen on the red carpet in some ways mimic those already circulating in fashion — a movement away from statement earrings in exchange for subtler styles and a new emphasis on bangles (gold ones seen on Amanda Seyfried and Colman Domingo) and necklaces. And after a year of sitting at home typing on a computer, stacked rings — an errant inconvenience during the pandemic — are coming back in a big way.

Here WWD breaks down the three biggest jewelry trends at the Oscars:

Drop Earrings

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried in Forevermark by Premier Gem yellow, radiant, double-drop halo earrings set in platinum, 10.45 carats.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Andra Day wore over $2 Million worth of Tiffany & Co. Diamonds.

Andra Day’s earrings in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with Fancy Vivid Yellow and white diamonds.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Laura Dern

Laura Dern in Pomellato earrings set with white, brown and black diamonds.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Diamond Tennis Necklaces

Daniel Kaluuya wore a Cartier diamond Tennis necklace.

Daniel Kaluuya in a Cartier tennis necklace set with diamonds in platinum.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Vanessa Kirby wore a Cartier High Jewelry necklace in platinum and diamonds.

Vanessa Kirby in Cartier high jewelry.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Maria Bakalova on the Oscars 2021 Red Carpet

Maria Bakalova in Moussaieff.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Stacked Rings

Regina King wore a selection of Forevermark diamond rings, along with earrings and a bracelet.

Regina King in Forevermark rings set in 18-karat white gold and diamonds.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Margot Robbie in Chanel “Coco Crush” rings in 18-karat white gold with diamonds.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

 

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Bulgari rings, one with a 10.15 octagonal ruby and another with a 5.38 carat marquise cut diamond.  Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

