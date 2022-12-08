Pamela Love Jewelry Teams Up With James Beard Award-Winning Chef Sophia Roe

Jewelry designer Pamela Love teamed up with chef, activist and writer Sophia Roe for a collaboration meant to express the deep reverence both women have for the earth, its sacred ecosystems and its beauty.

The starting point for the collection is the mushroom and magnifying loupes. According to Love, mushrooms are the fruit of mycelia and are works of complex beauty, stretching across the forest like an underground neural pathway and communicate in their own mysterious language. With this collection, Love and Roe aim to translate that hidden language through jewelry.

Loupes magnify the details and textures in the food Sophia explores and the jewelry Pamela creates, and the theme of discovery is woven throughout their collection. It can be seen in each piece they designed — from hoops with removable mushroom cap charms, to waved rings that wrap around the fingers, to plumes of mushrooms that dangle from the ears.

Now available on pamelalove.com, the collection ranges from $280 to $690 and is crafted in recycled sterling silver, a nod to Sophia’s favorite material and the collaborators’ shared dedication to sustainability.