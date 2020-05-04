Pandora is plotting a path forward through the coronoavirus and partnering with The American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund, donating 100 percent of the proceeds of its Nurse Dangle Charm for May 6, Nurse Appreciation Day.

“Considering the pandemic and Nurse Appreciation Day approaching, we felt it was the best time to elevate the charm and give back,“ said Charisse Hughes, chief marketing officer, North America, of the health-care worker charm Pandora introduced in 2017. “Our charms have always been about self-expression and there is no better time than right now to express our gratitude for those on the frontline.

“We felt strongly about rallying around Nurse Appreciation Day through ANF’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, as it provides nurses direct assistance, supports their mental health, gives access to the latest information for protection and drives advocacy,” she explained.

Pandora has made a commitment to donate $50,000 at minimum to ANF’s COVID-19 fund, with a potential to increase the amount based on the number of Nurse Dangle Charms sold.

The jeweler has 390 stores nationwide, 156 that it owns and operates, and more than 2,700 stores globally. Most of its stores have been closed at some point during the pandemic, and all owned and operated stores in the U.S. were closed by mid-March as was dictated by state governments and relevant health authorities.

“We’ve tried our best to support and care for employees and provided full pay for at least eight weeks when stores closed,” Hughes explained, when asked about how the U.S. closures have affected staffing, adding, “At the moment, we are not planning to make any further redundancies or changes to the organization.”

Since the pandemic came to the U.S., the brand has closed distribution and fulfillment centers when needed, but currently says all U.S. facilities are open, with Hughes adding, “we have taken the necessary precautions to ensure our teams can do their job in the safest way possible.”

The updated workplace has added a divider barrier between the entrance and exit of the building as well as walking paths with directional signage for proper distancing while moving through areas.

All employees are provided with face shields, masks and reusable gloves — historically this gear was always required to be worn, except for visits to the bathroom and break room. All assigned workstations and break tables are supplied with disinfectant wipes and spray and taped off to ensure a minimum of six feet between each person.

The workspace will also see an increase in cleaning staff and frequency of cleaning to target all necessary areas — door handles, surfaces, workspaces and café.

The brand has ramped up safety measures for customers purchasing through Pandora.net, with all jewelry being packed in a polybag inside the brand’s anti-tarnish pouches, free from contact.

Orders, as well, are being delivered free of contact with Pandora’s shipping carrier, UPS, following the recommendations provided by the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a dynamic and evolving situation, and our primary concern continues to be the well-being of our employees and ensuring safe environments for our customers,” Hughes reported. “All in all, we’re extremely grateful to all of our employees for their flexibility and dedication throughout this difficult time.”

Several markets have already seen reopened stores, with Hughes highlighting that “this is an evolving recovery process” and the brand continues to comply with local safety guidelines.

“We’re doing our best with the information we have to ensure our stores are safe and promote the health of our employees and customers,” she said.

At select locations, the brand is offering curbside pick-up as a no-contact alternative for customers. Extra precautions have been taken in store, such as limiting capacity, increasing cleaning of jewelry and the store and providing hand sanitizer to customers.

“We’ll continue to stay flexible in order to put our employees and customers first,” Hughes said of the new retail floor protocols.

In March, Pandora released a UNICEF We Can Do Anything Charm on International Women’s Day, continuing its longstanding partnership, and recently the jeweler started an initiative focusing on virtual proms, gifting 10 female high school seniors a jewelry prom package.

“Looking ahead, we’re also in the process of creating a new charm in direct response to COVID-19, which trumpets the strength of us all and shows that we are united as one,” Hughes said.

The Danish jeweler will report its first-quarter sales on May 5.

