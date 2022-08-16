Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in North America

ROCKING FORWARD: Pandora is poised to make lab-grown diamonds everyone’s best friend — in North America, at least.

The Danish jeweler is launching its Pandora Brilliance line in the U.S. and Canada on August 25 with diamonds grown in the U.S. from 100 percent renewable energy.

“The future of luxury is here today. Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions,” said Pandora’s chief executive officer Alexander Lacik in a statement announcing the launch.

Part of a new Diamonds by Pandora category, the 33-pieces collection features VS+ clarity lab-grown diamonds between 0.15 and one carat, set in sterling silver, 14-karat yellow or white gold.

The collection is also the first to be entirely made of recycled silver and gold, following the jeweler’s 2020 announcement that mined metals would be phased out by 2025 to reduce the environmental impact of its jewelry.

The jeweler said the greenhouse gas emissions of its entry-price silver ring with a 0.15-carat diamond is on par with “an average T-shirt,” while a 14-karat yellow gold ring with a one-carat diamond, priced at $1,950, is “less than the average emissions of a pair of jeans.”

Lacik described the offering, which was first trialed in the U.K. in 2021, as “innovative jewelry that sets a new standard for how the industry can reduce its impact on the planet.”

At the time, Pandora stated that when the collection was launched globally, “the diamonds are expected to be made using 100 percent renewable energy.” The jeweler also revealed then that it would no longer use mined diamonds in its products, a use already limited to an annual limited-edition charm, amounting to around 50,000 pieces every year.

According to its 2021 sustainability report, the company sold more than 102 million pieces of jewelry, with 100 percent man-made stones used in its products.

The Pandora Brilliance collection will be sold at Pandora stores and online in the U.S. and Canada from Aug. 25. It will retail for $300 and up to $1,950.