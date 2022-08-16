×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

Eye

Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in North America

The Danish jeweler ceased using mined diamonds last year and plans to phase mined metals out by 2025.

Pandora Brilliance
The Pandora Brilliance line is making its debut in the U.S. and Canada with lab-grown diamonds, and recycled silver and gold. Courtesy of Pandora

ROCKING FORWARD: Pandora is poised to make lab-grown diamonds everyone’s best friend — in North America, at least.

The Danish jeweler is launching its Pandora Brilliance line in the U.S. and Canada on August 25 with diamonds grown in the U.S. from 100 percent renewable energy.

“The future of luxury is here today. Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions,” said Pandora’s chief executive officer Alexander Lacik in a statement announcing the launch.

Part of a new Diamonds by Pandora category, the 33-pieces collection features VS+ clarity lab-grown diamonds between 0.15 and one carat, set in sterling silver, 14-karat yellow or white gold.

The collection is also the first to be entirely made of recycled silver and gold, following the jeweler’s 2020 announcement that mined metals would be phased out by 2025 to reduce the environmental impact of its jewelry.

Related Galleries

The jeweler said the greenhouse gas emissions of its entry-price silver ring with a 0.15-carat diamond is on par with “an average T-shirt,” while a 14-karat yellow gold ring with a one-carat diamond, priced at $1,950, is “less than the average emissions of a pair of jeans.”

Lacik described the offering, which was first trialed in the U.K. in 2021, as “innovative jewelry that sets a new standard for how the industry can reduce its impact on the planet.”

At the time, Pandora stated that when the collection was launched globally, “the diamonds are expected to be made using 100 percent renewable energy.” The jeweler also revealed then that it would no longer use mined diamonds in its products, a use already limited to an annual limited-edition charm, amounting to around 50,000 pieces every year.

According to its 2021 sustainability report, the company sold more than 102 million pieces of jewelry, with 100 percent man-made stones used in its products.

The Pandora Brilliance collection will be sold at Pandora stores and online in the U.S. and Canada from Aug. 25. It will retail for $300 and up to $1,950.

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Hot Summer Bags

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Pandora Launches Lab-grown Diamond Collection in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad