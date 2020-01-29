In the midst of a massive re-brand which began last year, Copenhagen-based jeweler Pandora is seeking to realign its sustainability efforts, too, signing onto the Science Based Targets initiative.

Born of the joint efforts of the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resource Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) — the Science Based Targets Initiative spotlights company-specific emissions reduction targets for over 789 companies, all of which are in line with the scale of reductions required to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.