Pandora Taps Ashley Park as Global Ambassador

SPARKLING MOMENT: Ashley Park has a new role: global ambassador for Pandora.

The jewelry brand announced Park’s appointment on Wednesday, after celebrating her at an intimate dinner during Copenhagen Fashion Week. While no specific projects have been announced, she is expected to appear at the brand’s global event and will lend her image to campaigns in coming months.

The “Emily in Paris” and “Beef” star recalled receiving and cherishing a Pandora charm bracelet when she was young.

“As a storyteller and artist, I am especially drawn to Pandora’s unique commitment to creativity and making each moment and story special with their endless personal styling options,” she stated.

She went on to laud the “wide breadth of pieces from timeless lab-grown diamonds to meaningful charms” offered by the Danish brand and the way it allowed her to “bring [her] own personal take on jewelry and self-expression to Pandora — both for special occasions and every day.”

The Danish brand launched its lab-grown diamond Brilliance line in 2022 in North America, with Rosario Dawson and Ashley Graham named as faces of the collection.

Earlier this year, Park lent her image to Skechers, returning to her Broadway roots in her first campaign for the footwear brand and its Uno fashion sneaker. She is slated to make a cameo in the upcoming “Mean Girls” musical movie, shooting with choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who also happened to choreograph the Skechers campaign.

Park was recently on screens in American comedy film “Joy Ride,” where she plays an overachieving lawyer who ends up in a world of trouble while looking for her roots with her best friend, which premiered at this year’s SXSW festival before being released theatrically in July.

She also made her first appearance in the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” released on Tuesday, playing TikTok influencer and actress Kimber, a cast member in the play of Paul Rudd’s character Oliver.

The Danish jewelry label is slated to publish its second-quarter results on Aug. 15.