Pandora’s U.S. Growth Campaign Pushes Into Macy’s

Pandora is expanding its distribution in the U.S. with a major new partner.

The Danish brand, among the world’s largest jewelry companies, will set up shops-in-shop at Macy’s. Five locations opened in late 2021 including Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. Now, the companies are planning an additional 28 outposts to open before the end of 2022.

Pandora noted in a statement that the partnership is part of a campaign to “increase market share and double revenue in the U.S. compared to 2019.” The U.S. is Pandora’s biggest market.

“As one of the nation’s premier retailers, Pandora values Macy’s as a strong partner to increase brand accessibility in the U.S. and accelerate our footprint growth,” said Luciano Rodembusch, president of Pandora North America. “We share a customer-focused culture, and we are confident we will continue to achieve our ambitious growth goals in the market through this partnership aligned to our strategic network expansion efforts.”

Jeff Gennette, chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., added: “Macy’s is a destination for jewelry purchases from affordable to high end. We are thrilled to partner with Pandora to expand our jewelry assortment and offer customers more exciting hand-finished jewelry and specialty options to help them enable their personal style.”

At the WWD CEO Summit in November, Rodembusch outlined how Pandora planned to refresh its product assortment and retail experience in order to reach a new generation of shoppers.

“We need to bring freshness to the brand and a good example of that is when we start to talk to Gen Z, we need that freshness. Especially when you want to talk to a younger generation, you need to be more attuned to what’s happening in the moment. You need to be much faster so you can create very fast,” he said of new lines like Pandora Me. The jeweler is also spearheading improvements to its e-commerce channels to “stir emotion,” and relay a sense of brand history and handcraft.