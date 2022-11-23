×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Accessories

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

Paris-based Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Childhood friends Iris de la Villardière and Thomas Montier Leboucher reconnected over Instagram and launched a satisfyingly graphic, retro-chic and joyful fine jewelry brand in 2020.

Iris de la Villardière and Thomas Montier Leboucher
Iris de la Villardière and Thomas Montier Leboucher Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Viltier

Childhood friends Iris de la Villardière and Thomas Montier Leboucher may have spent numerous hours ogling jewelry as kids, but it took them a decade-and-some before they launched Paris-based fine jewelry brand Viltier together.  

By their early teens the pair, who call each other “work spouses” but are not together in life, had lost touch. De la Villardière went into design, studying at Penninghen, a prominent Paris-based art school, before heading to Florence for Creative Academy, the international postgraduate school founded by Compagnie Financière Richemont in 2003. Experiences at jewelers Marie-Hélène de Taillac and Stone Paris followed.

Related Galleries

Montier Leboucher headed to London, where he studied at Royal Holloway and the London School of Economics, before joining Cartier, doing a short detour in finance and finally joining the team of a friend, the London-based Brazilian jeweler Fernando Jorge, where he participated in the brand’s development in various territories, including the U.S.  

A lapis and diamond Magnetic ring Courtesy of Viltier

That’s when their paths crossed again, when de la Villardière spotted Montier Leboucher on Instagram and slid into his DMs to catch up, amazed that they’d both ended up in the jewelry sector.

A coffee catch-up led to several more. They soon realized that not only were their skill sets complementary — design, branding and image for her; commercial development and finance for him, with overlap on the creative front — but their tastes and aesthetics also aligned. Launching a brand was an idea they’d kicked about independently but neither felt they could go at it solo.

Fine jewelry was having this renaissance moment around the world, but it just wasn’t happening in Paris and we felt there was space there to show that you don’t have to be over 30 to open a jewelry brand,” said Montier Leboucher, recalling how they shook on it in February 2019 and that June, resigned their jobs on the same day.

They came up with Viltier by pairing the start of her name with the last syllable of his. Unfussy, easy to pronounce in most languages but still very French, it felt “very them” — especially since the duo tend to finish each other’s sentences.

Yellow became their signature color because they wanted something “warm, colorful and full of joy,” a far cry from the remote perception of jewelry houses to reflect the fact that “what gets us up in the morning is doing something that is happy, fun, fresh,” said Montier Leboucher.

Using Fairmined gold and producing entirely in Paris using diamonds and semiprecious stones, despite this tacking an additional 20 percent on their cost price, was also a must.

Pandemic notwithstanding, the two years since their spring 2020 launch have been a whirlwind for the brand.

Social media served as a springboard to put their name on the map. Retailers like Net-a-porter and Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche came knocking, attracted to a smartly priced range that goes from 1,100 euros for a ring with a trio of small diamonds to just shy of 13,000 euros for asymmetric earrings featuring an unheated 5-carat topaz.

So did private clients — famous faces like Anne Hathaway, Irina Shayk, Mélanie Thierry and Sharon Stone — and a male clientele, a demographic that initially surprised de la Villardière, who’d toyed with the idea of introducing more masculine designs later.

Within months they’d even opened their Parisian showroom with the support of public investment bank BPI, a sunny space on a quiet street in the tony 7th arrondissement.

By the end of the first year, their turnover was just shy of 1 million euros and for 2022, their second, they expect 250 percent growth.

In fact, the only thing that didn’t pan out at Viltier was their initial idea of offering dainty pieces for every day, affordable and easy to sell. “We just didn’t love the product,” said de la Villardière, noting that both gravitate toward bold gold designs. “And if we didn’t want to wear it ourselves, how could we sell it?”

Rings from the newly introduced Edge collection. Courtesy of Viltier

What they did go with was an oval shape that recurred throughout de la Villardière’s design sketchbooks and became the basis for Magnetic, their first collection — in yellow gold, of course.

Satisfyingly graphic, retro-chic, its shape finished with fluted edges proved ideal to play with hard stone inlays and diamond accents. “And when gemset, it looks like two Us connected by diamonds, like Thomas and I have been connected by jewelry throughout our lives,” she explained.

A flagship will be the next step in Paris, but de la Villardière and Montier Leboucher also have their sights set beyond France.

They’re already making inroads in the U.S., not least because their very first e-commerce order had been from an American client, they revealed.

Participating in the Couture trade show in Las Vegas in 2021 further cemented their belief in the market’s potential for their brand, attracting retailers like Portland’s Twist or Puerto Rico-based Reinhold Jewelers.

Viltier made its debut at Bergdorf Goodman in June and making the first steps in the U.S. soon brought to light a truism of the jewelry world: while French consumers look for daintier pieces, American ones go bold and that’s a direction that suits the duo just fine.

Cue the newly introduced Edge line, with its graduated profile that looks like a skyline. Colored gemstones can be set into the sides, adding discreet flash and plenty of pizzaz. With its starting price around 3,000 euros for a small pendant and stretching up to 39,000 euros for a sizable cuff with diamonds, it’s bringing Viltier into the territory of the jewelry houses they admire.

They’re planning to expand their Middle Eastern presence by taking part in the upcoming edition of the Jewelry Arabian fair in Bahrain and are considering developing in Korea, where they have currently one retailer.

But what they’re proudest about right now is bridal. That category is “where all the work we’ve done to be state-of-the-art paid off, because [bridal] customers come to you only if you have the reputation for doing things right,” he explained.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Hot Summer Bags

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris-based Fine Jeweler Viltier Sets Off on American Expansion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad