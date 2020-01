MILAN — Pasquale Bruni has found a home on Milan’s prestigious Via Montenapoleone, which is lined by the flagships of top jewelry brands including Bulgari and Cartier.

The Italian company, which was established in 1968 in Valenza, the heart of Italy’s high-end jewelry manufacturing district, will this week inaugurate its first Milanese boutique, spanning a surface of 1,076 square feet.