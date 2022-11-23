×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Philipp Plein Watches

Philipp Plein discusses his latest watch collection.

In Partnership with Timex: Philip Plein Watches & Jewelry
Philipp Plein
THE $KULL CARBON | $635. Courtesy Image.

Known for his iconic maximalism, Philipp Plein’s latest watch collection is designed as a true expression of rock spirit. The collection introduces Plein’s first high-performance watch with the $kull Diver timepiece. The timepiece allows the wearer to discover the world from a whole new perspective and a sophisticated masculine spirit. This extremism can be seen throughout the collection and finds a feminine interpretation for the Plein woman in timepieces that showcase distinctive DNA in pastel crystals set in the most precious variants.

Here, Plein discusses the new timepieces collection and shares insights on what sets the pieces apart.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Tell us about your current timepiece collection. What inspired it, and which watches are you most proud of?

PHILIPP PLEIN: I am a watch lover since I was a boy, my love for luxury watches never stopped and the Philipp Plein universe was destined from the start to be a leader in this fi eld. My current timepiece collection translates the maximalism of Philipp Plein dna into the watch designs. PHILIPP PLEIN watches are disruptive with an aesthetically complex look and an extensive presence of brand icons. I own and wear many styles out of all collections we launched but Philipp Plein $keleton line is the most iconic and best selling line. The effort to reach perfection in designing this timepiece is incredible, as well as our customer long term reaction. The $keleton is for me a unique work of art, its shape, design and silhouette represent timeless elegance and it’s at the same time striking, powerful and iconic. To celebrate this automatic watch we recently organised the second edition of the $keleton Rally in US, an unprecedent event in the watch industry: 100 people driving the best luxury cars from Los Angeles to Las Vegas customised with the $keleton watch outline.

THE $KELETON.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What are the aesthetic or technical elements that distinguish Philipp Plein from contemporaries in the timepiece space?

P.P.: Philipp Plein watches are the perfect translation of the brand dna with an innovative design language.We emphasize the brand icons in every watch creation. The Hexagon logo and the $kull are key motifs. The development of each style requires trend research, expertise in watch making to create a timepiece that can surprise customers by giving them a complete new and unexpected watch experience. In this segment, the audience we target, mostly watch addicts, are looking for exclusive models with a strong design and features content. When it comes to the packaging and collateral products we distinguish ourselves. The iconic $kull packaging is the perfect example of something never seen before, a 3d execution of the $kull where the watch is guarded. We are here to serve customers in a different way with a complete brand new shopping experience.

PLEIN EXTREME.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What’s next for Philipp Plein?

P.P.: Launching Plein Sport in 2023. With a hyper futuristic tech-approach, Plein Sport timepieces collection will surprise and complete our current offering. We will conquer a new segment of the market targeting a wider consumer audience: from young generations to more mature consumers, because the design and concept developed is going to break the rules. The product is featuring brand icons executed in 3d, branding execution will be one of a kind together with high-tech materials.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

