Known for his iconic maximalism, Philipp Plein’s latest watch collection is designed as a true expression of rock spirit. The collection introduces Plein’s first high-performance watch with the $kull Diver timepiece. The timepiece allows the wearer to discover the world from a whole new perspective and a sophisticated masculine spirit. This extremism can be seen throughout the collection and finds a feminine interpretation for the Plein woman in timepieces that showcase distinctive DNA in pastel crystals set in the most precious variants.

Here, Plein discusses the new timepieces collection and shares insights on what sets the pieces apart.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Tell us about your current timepiece collection. What inspired it, and which watches are you most proud of?

PHILIPP PLEIN: I am a watch lover since I was a boy, my love for luxury watches never stopped and the Philipp Plein universe was destined from the start to be a leader in this fi eld. My current timepiece collection translates the maximalism of Philipp Plein dna into the watch designs. PHILIPP PLEIN watches are disruptive with an aesthetically complex look and an extensive presence of brand icons. I own and wear many styles out of all collections we launched but Philipp Plein $keleton line is the most iconic and best selling line. The effort to reach perfection in designing this timepiece is incredible, as well as our customer long term reaction. The $keleton is for me a unique work of art, its shape, design and silhouette represent timeless elegance and it’s at the same time striking, powerful and iconic. To celebrate this automatic watch we recently organised the second edition of the $keleton Rally in US, an unprecedent event in the watch industry: 100 people driving the best luxury cars from Los Angeles to Las Vegas customised with the $keleton watch outline.

THE $KELETON.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What are the aesthetic or technical elements that distinguish Philipp Plein from contemporaries in the timepiece space?

P.P.: Philipp Plein watches are the perfect translation of the brand dna with an innovative design language.We emphasize the brand icons in every watch creation. The Hexagon logo and the $kull are key motifs. The development of each style requires trend research, expertise in watch making to create a timepiece that can surprise customers by giving them a complete new and unexpected watch experience. In this segment, the audience we target, mostly watch addicts, are looking for exclusive models with a strong design and features content. When it comes to the packaging and collateral products we distinguish ourselves. The iconic $kull packaging is the perfect example of something never seen before, a 3d execution of the $kull where the watch is guarded. We are here to serve customers in a different way with a complete brand new shopping experience.

PLEIN EXTREME.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: What’s next for Philipp Plein?

P.P.: Launching Plein Sport in 2023. With a hyper futuristic tech-approach, Plein Sport timepieces collection will surprise and complete our current offering. We will conquer a new segment of the market targeting a wider consumer audience: from young generations to more mature consumers, because the design and concept developed is going to break the rules. The product is featuring brand icons executed in 3d, branding execution will be one of a kind together with high-tech materials.