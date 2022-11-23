×
In Partnership with Timex: Philip Plein Watches & Jewelry
Philipp Plein’s introduction of luxury jewelry conquers the feminine wardrobe with a newfound vision. A natural extension for the Plein woman’s wardrobe, the pieces are designed with the utmost attention to detail revealed by elegantly crafted hexagonal clasps and the brand’s iconic logo script. Each item of the collection has been crafted to empower on an everyday basis.

Here, Plein reveals the impetus for entering the fashion jewelry category, a look at the new collection and insights into the Plein consumer.

HEXAGON BRACELET WITH PRECIOSA CRYSTALS.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Walk us through the new products Philipp Plein Jewelry is introducing in the market. What can we expect to see from Philipp Plein Jewelry?

PHILIPP PLEIN: The first jewelry collection was a complete new development, however I had a very clear vision about how to transfer the brand creativity into a product category that allowed me to become even more creative and disruptive. The collection is focused on the gent styles, groumette chains, stainless steel and leather bracelets, while for her we designed iconic jewelry pieces that go from trendy groumette and rolo chains to ironic $kull stud earrings up to precious tennis sets for the perfect night out.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: Who is the Philipp Plein Jewelry customer, and how has consumer demand and expectation impacted jewelry design?

P.P.: Philipp Plein Jewelry customer loves branded jewelry and designer’s jewelry expects growth in demand as a product category. This is the reason why we decided to develop the PHILIPP PLEIN jewelry line able to complete the offering and create cross selling opportunities with watches but also with accessories and ready to wear. In terms of look & feel the manufacture of each piece is extremely precise and detailed and this is the way I build brand recognition not only with the use of brand icons, but also with richness of details and design creativity that brings to life a very specifi c and peculiar product.

FAIRCHILD STUDIO: How has the jewelry market evolved of late? Are there any leading/emerging trends?

P.P.: Future global jewelry market projections are extremely positive, and it is confi rmed that this category will achieve double digit growth. It’s great for us that the fashion jewelry category is booming in terms of appreciation between the younger generations, we have a lot of opportunities to enter their consumption habits and expectations. PHILIPP PLEIN innovative design will inject in the market a new concept able to complete the current offering by giving the consumer a unique and complete experience.

