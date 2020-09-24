PARIS — Phillips, the auction house that also organizes private sales, is launching a new online jewelry site, starting with 12 pieces from Shaun Leane, including a pair of couture feather fan earrings.

The site, called Flawless, will also sell jewelry from Cartier, Chaumet, Mauboussin, Tiffany and Van Cleef & Arpels.

“As we continue our mission of championing the best in jewelry design, it is an honor to celebrate the launch with 12 exceptional jewels created by Shaun Leane, a remarkable innovator and trailblazer,” said Paul Redmayne, who heads the auction house’s private sales of jewelry.

The sale follows the recent release of the book “Shaun Leane,” by ACC Art Books, which traces the background of the classically trained high jewelry designer, who collaborated extensively with Alexander McQueen and pushed the boundaries of his trade with dangerously spiked, thorned and curved pieces, reframing the body. The book is also available in a deluxe collector’s edition, limited to 250 copies, signed by Leane and photographer Rob Rusling.

The book features essays from gemologist and historian Joanna Hardy and Victoria & Albert fashion curator Claire Wilcox.

“I aim to intensify the power of jewelry and create my jewels to provoke different emotions — confidence, fragility, seduction and protection — and to deliver a sense of inner strength and identity,” Leane said. The designer said he was flattered to be show his pieces in the “dynamic and prestigious setting,” with Phillips, which is known for working with figures in contemporary art and design.

The sale will include a gold couture quill choker, priced at $17,400, and paved diamond quill earrings for $56,900.

“His genre-defining jewels have a powerful, emotive and often poignant beauty — reflecting the romance, unstoppable force and compelling contradictions of the natural world,” Redmayne said.

The launch comes as high jewelry houses scramble to find ways to take their exclusive offers into the digital realm.