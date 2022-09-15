×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Piaget Launches New Campaign as First Step in Identity Revamp

New international director of communications and images Fatemeh Laleh is prepping the house for its 150th anniversary with the "Piaget Society," building up its icons and an exhibition project.

Piaget 2022 campaign
Georgia Palmer is one of the faces of Piaget's latest campaign. Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Piaget

“This is Piaget.”

A three-word manifesto that is exactly what the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler wants customers to take away from its latest global campaign, launching Thursday.

Shot by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Paris-based Benjamin Bruno, the new Piaget campaign features a group of eight models including Georgia Palmer and Signe Veiteberg, dubbed the “Piaget Society.”

Looming large next to them are designs from the brand’s already-established Possession and Piaget Polo lines.

Related Galleries

“Digging into the past to create the future,” stated Piaget chief executive officer Benjamin Comar, who described the visuals as “[mixing] the sense of elegance inherited from the maison’s origins in La Côte-aux-Fées with the extravaganza of the 1970s when Piaget came to master the craft of gold work and made colorful stones part of its DNA.”

The campaign is the opening gambit for international director of communications and images Fatemeh Laleh, who joined Piaget in January 2022 after leading the Paris branch of the Baron & Baron branding agency, in her bid to overhaul the image of the Swiss jewelry and watch brand.

“When I arrived, I saw a great savoir-faire, a heritage, a knowledge and an agreed value in the product [but] when you closed your eyes, you had no idea” or items that came to mind, at best “a vague remembrance of a logo,” she recalled.

Piaget international director of communications and images Fatemeh Laleh Luc Frey/Courtesy of Piaget

Her top priority is turning a deficit she perceived in brand equity around – fast.

To do so, her plan is “decoding [the Piaget] myth” and its signature lines to build back its previous relevance in innovation, creativity and cultural connections.

Take its community, a group meant to span “cultural leaders, pioneers and modern beauties,” dubbed “Piaget Society.”

Laleh took the shape of trios and quartets of models in each image to capture a sense of joyful togetherness, which was also transmitted by the choice of AZ Factory for the colorful outfits they sported.

Beyond belonging to Compagnie Financière Richemont, the two houses “share a common culture which is the culture of family, of community,” said Laleh, noting that founder Georges-Édouard Piaget and his son Timothée had more than 10 children each, leading to the now 148-year-old Swiss house being “a family affair, with brothers, cousins working together.”

But this isn’t about revolution, she’s “just evolving things,” Laleh reassured. She makes it clear that she’s not angling to replace its solid consumer base with widely coveted but too-volatile “trend fanatics” or early adopters, but wants to attract “life hedonists” who believe in a fun approach to high-end items.

She’s dealing with a similarly light hand with the challenge of bringing together its watches and jewelry under one messaging. “Before, Piaget had to communicate [about either] watches or jewelry. As soon as they shifted one side, the other would go down,” she continued.

Here Laleh pointed to the rotating Possession rings, which nod to the watchmaking world with their mechanical mien, as a design bridging that particular gap, as does the view of the exposed movement on the skeleton version of the Piaget Polo watch.

Playing with their scale on visuals is a way to “make the product so iconic it’s as big as a character,” she explained, and tweaking its delivery with a spirit of “cheekiness” is the overarching narrative Laleh is going for. Out also is the revolving door of product-led launches that created noise and confusion, in favor of installing “icons.”

And then, she’s to take this to market — or rather, markets.

Currently, Piaget’s strongest ones are in Asia, where it established a historic foothold ahead of other luxury labels, the Middle East, followed by Europe and the U.S.

Signe Veiteberg leads in a shot from the latest Piaget campaign shot by Mikael Jansson Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Piaget

Although her brief from Comar included creating “one narrative globally and make sure it is understood,” Laleh doesn’t believe in a blanket approach to culturally diverse markets.

“I am lucky to be multicultural,” noted the 43-year-old Parisian, who was born in Iran, raised and educated in France and the U.S. before working on both sides of the Atlantic. “[This] gives the understanding that you can think globally but if you’re incapable of translating it locally, it doesn’t work,” she continued, explaining that while the new Piaget image would be the bedrock of its identity going forward, it would be applied in close collaboration with country brand managers.

The revamp of Piaget’s identity will eventually extend to every aspect, including its stores, although “right now, we’re moving on quick wins – a campaign where I’m touching at the iconography in the stores and trying to influence the visual merchandising a little,” she said, noting that corporate identity and the wording were also on the checklist.

Laleh is therefore weighing options for ambassadors, given the brand’s history as “a social brand before social media” thanks to famous wearers like Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Elizabeth Taylor. “So it’s only natural that Piaget has that aura with celebrities,” she noted.

Coming in 2024 is the brand’s 150th anniversary, a milestone that could be a piece of cake – “if I built the cake right,” she said.

So Laleh has the next year-and-some mapped out. After the initial push of the new campaign, the Gala watch family will take pride of place starting Nov. 15, ahead of the line’s 50th anniversary next year.

The 2022 holiday season will reveal another facet of the new identity by highlighting further signatures like its decorative hand-engraved “Palace” décor, with golden-hued visuals. In the new year, it will be back to cementing these signature styles into brand icons visually before a new launch slated for March 2023.

An exhibition is also in the works with curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot. “It should be the culmination of everything that we are fixing and cleaning out, the true manifestation of who we truly are,” said Laleh.

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Hot Summer Bags

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Piaget Rolls Out New Campaign As

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad