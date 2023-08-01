Piaget’s Paris Flagship Hit by Armed Robbers

PARIS — Piaget’s Rue de la Paix flagship in Paris was hit by armed robbers on Tuesday, according to an AFP report.

Sources confirmed a robbery had taken place around 1 p.m. by three individuals and that the stolen goods were valued in the tens of millions of euros, with the Parquet de Paris giving an evaluated amount of between 10 million euros and 15 million euros.

At least one of the thieves was armed but no one was harmed in the altercation, sources said. By midafternoon the area was still cordoned off by police. According to French media reports, the suspects are two males and a female, who forced staff to open jewelry cases and displays to steal their contents before fleeing on foot.

The case has been referred to the brigade de répression du banditisme, a special police unit charged with investigating armed robberies, serious burglaries and scams, stolen cars and art thefts, by the Parquet de Paris.

The investigation on this heist, qualified as a theft committed as part of an organized gang with detainment of persons, is ongoing.

Representatives for the Richemont-owned house did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second armed robbery this year in the tony Place Vendôme area, home to jewelers and watchmakers, after Bulgari’s Parisian flagship was targeted in April. At the time a security guard had been injured, with robbers making off with stolen goods estimated at several million euros.

In 2022, Chanel’s temporary watches and jewelry store on Rue de la Paix was targeted by four robbers armed with assault rifles. Bulgari’s store had previously been robbed in September 2021, when armed robbers made off with loot later valued at 10 million euros. Four were arrested and jailed in conjunction with this heist.