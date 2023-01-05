×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

What to Watch: Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.’s Renovated Fifth Avenue Flagship

What to expect from one of New York City retail's biggest openings in 2023: Tiffany's Fifth Avenue flagship, which is set to bow in the first half of the year.

Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany's Fifth Avenue flagship. George Chinsee/WWD

Tiffany & Co.’s reenvisioned Fifth Avenue flagship — the backdrop of one of the most famous films in cinema history — is set to open in the first half of 2023. So what will it look like when the doors reopen?

The total renovation, which is understood to have taken the building at 727 Fifth Ave. down to its studs, broke ground in 2019. But very few details about the overhaul, or its current status, have been made public since. Tiffany declined to comment.

It’s an understatement to say that a lot has changed in the four years since the renovation began. When the project was unveiled in 2018, Tiffany was publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the redesign of the flagship was put in the hands of then-chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff under then-chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo.

Related Galleries

Fast-forward and Tiffany has of course been acquired by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in what was luxury’s largest-ever business transaction — at about $15.8 billion. The executive team initially responsible for the flagship overhaul is no longer there.

But as LVMH remains quiet about the project, there are a few clues in play.

As previously reported by WWD, when the French luxury conglomerate took charge of Tiffany it quickly tasked star architect and longtime collaborator Peter Marino with the flagship’s redesign working with Tiffany’s now-CEO Anthony Ledru.

Prior to the acquisition in August 2020, the jeweler revealed that the flagship’s 1980s, three-story rooftop addition would be demolished. In its place would sit a new three-floor structure, plus a 29-foot-high glass cube, devised by Rem Koolhaas’ architecture firm OMA. It’s unclear if plans for the contemporary, glass curtain-style addition have been changed since Marino took charge of the project.

In the last year, Tiffany began renovations of smaller stores that it says are representative of its new retail concept. Their use of contemporary art, warmer metal tones, curved caselines and updated lighting potentially foreshadow the flagship’s overall visual concept.

In recent weeks the Fifth Avenue façade of Tiffany’s flagship was visible for the first time in years. The jeweler had used a series of large advertising scrims depicting its latest ad campaigns to obscure views of the construction inside. One large scrim still hangs on the store’s 57th Street facade, but the Fifth Avenue side had — perhaps briefly — been removed. 

WWD observed that, with floor after floor of recessed lights and white drywall, most of the structural work inside the flagship — like electrical and plumbing work — appeared to be nearly finished.

The layers of expensive fixtures that Marino is likely to have ordered, though, will probably require considerable additional time and leave many deadlines in limbo — particularly as the global supply chain continues to experience strain.

The jeweler has utilized a space at 6 East 57th Street as its temporary “Flagship Next Door,” since its Fifth Avenue renovation began four years ago.

Last March, Ledru said he hoped the flagship would be ready in time for the 2022 holiday season. Now a Valentine’s Day target also seems unlikely. Tiffany will likely push for an opening before New York’s summertime lull.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Hot Summer Bags

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Piecing Together Clues Around Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Ave. Flagship

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad