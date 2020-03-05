MILAN — For its third Pomellato for Women campaign and video, the Italian jewelry brand continues to spread the message of female empowerment while expanding its reach to a number of diverse communities, promoting inclusivity, environmentalism and equality.

Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of artists and activists as the Pomellato for Women Godmother, together with Jane Fonda, who participates for the third year in a row; Laura Dern; Tiffany Haddish; Isabelle Huppert; LGBTQ activist Max Emerson; French founder of the Maison des Femmes and sexual violence activist Dr. Ghada Hatem; Irish writer, broadcaster and activist Sinéad Burke; Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg; Chinese actress Huang Xiang Yi; Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher; Canadian transgender model Krow Kian, and Pomellato Group chief executive officer Sabina Belli.