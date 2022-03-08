Pomellato Unveils New Video, Spearheads Campaign to Support Ukrainian Women

MILAN — Pomellato on Tuesday will unveil the fifth chapter of its Pomellato for Women campaign with a new video for International Women’s Day 2022.

Jane Fonda, who has been part of the project since its launch in 2018, is once again participating in the video, which this year includes yet another group of diverse role models: Italian actress and director Valeria Golino, recently seen in “The Morning Show”; Chinese actress and producer Yao Chen; Australian actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson; American actress, singer and trailblazer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to win a Golden Globe; Australian rising star Samara Weaving; actress and entrepreneur Aisha Tyler, and actress, singer and songwriter Alexandra Shipp.

The video’s message underscores the power of being present today, for ourselves, and for one another, explained Sabina Belli, chief executive officer of Pomellato.

“After two years living in isolation, fear, sickness and loss, we face new questions that we cannot ignore. What really counts today? The present,” Belli said. “As we can see, the past does not teach anything to anyone, we don’t look back to history and we don’t know what the future has in store for us. Being present is deeper than carpe diem [seize the moment]. I’m here, this is the concrete message we want to relate. Where are you? If you need me, I am here for you.”

This is even more poignant at the moment as Belli underscored Pomellato’s support to its Ukrainian partners. The company does not have directly operated stores in Russia or Ukraine but is present in those countries thorough its wholesalers. The Italian jewelry brand has made a donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, and on Tuesday will begin to spearhead a fundraising campaign to benefit U.N. women to protect and empower women and girls in Ukraine.

Pomellato is owned by Kering, which last week said it would make a “significant donation” to the UNHCR and that its brands would temporarily close stores in Russia it operates directly.

Pomellato continues to spread the message of female empowerment while expanding its reach to a number of diverse communities, promoting inclusivity, environmentalism and equality. Belli joined the Milan-based company in 2015, launched the Pomellato for Women project and has been vocal ever since about supporting it. She recalled that it was developed through “terrible yet fundamental” moments such as the emergence of the #MeToo movement, and emphasized women’s strength, courage and determination as well as concrete engagement.

“We’re not merely sending out checks, I’ve seen tremendous active involvement within the company, being generously present on the field, whether reading to a child or supporting women victims of abuse.”

She contested “the message women normally receive, that we need to be more, better, different. This year, Pomellato wants women to hear and remember that we are enough — we are more than enough. Let’s accept and revel in our imperfections, as they make us unique and human. Let’s be proud of our achievements but also entirely authentic — own it, show it, love it! If we are present for each other, it’s that spirit of cooperation and non-judgment that allows us to become the strongest sisterhood. I am proud to stand with Pomellato for Women and I am so proud to carry on these important messages to my sisters.”

Belli said the cast of women fronting the campaign spoke of authenticity, addressing being centered through the obstacles they have overcome.

Cate Blanchett, Chiara Ferragni, Laura Dern, Tiffany Haddish and Sinéad Burke, as well as Canadian transgender model Krow Kian and Belli herself are only some of the women and activists who have fronted the Pomellato for Women campaigns through the years.