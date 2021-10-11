×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Fashion

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

Business

Coach’s Top Team on Chemistry and Growth Opportunities

Pomellato Marks Nudo Design’s 20th Anniversary

Marking the milestone, Pomellato has introduced Nudo Chocolate and Nudo Gelé and a new bangle-style bracelet offering five different gemstone combinations and diamond details.

Pomellato
Nudo bracelets and rings by Pomellato. courtesy image

MILAN — Pomellato’s signature Nudo style has grown up, turning 20 this year, but it retains its contemporary design, according to creative director Vincenzo Castaldo.

“The world of jewelry has evolved in an arena that is more crowded, but it’s fascinating to see how Nudo has remained contemporary, perfectly in harmony with the times, which is not a given,” said Castaldo. The designer prefers to use the adjective contemporary rather than modern, which he believes is a term that characterizes something that “can grow old.”

Nudo, he underscored, continues to be “a point of reference and an object of desire,” a key design for Pomellato, which was founded by the late Pino Rabolini in 1967. Rabolini translated the concept of ready-to-wear into jewelry, introducing the idea of pieces worn on a daily basis and chosen by women for themselves. “Nudo has marked a change in the industry, and if you contextualize its birth in the period, it consolidates its success,” continued Castaldo, who joined Pomellato in 2015, two years after the company was sold to Kering.

Related Galleries

He compared Nudo to a “credible ambassador that represents Pomellato, it’s a reassuring symbol that incarnates the values of the brand.” While the design of the Nudo rings is “minimal and essential,” the fact that they can be stacked and combined in different colors creates a relationship between the brand and customers, who can “build their own history, buying different colors for different moments of their lives,” he contended. The stones on the Nudo rings appear to float thanks to a fixing-system concealed inside the collet at the base of each stone, which is softly faceted by hand in an asymmetric pattern.

Marking the 20th anniversary, Pomellato has introduced Nudo Chocolate and Nudo Gelé and a new bangle-style bracelet that offers five different gemstone combinations and diamond details.

 

Pomellato
A Nudo Gelé ring in rose gold with lemon quartz and chrysoprase. courtesy image

The Nudo Chocolate rings are set with moonstones and diamonds in three different shades of brown. There are three different versions of the Nudo Chocolate rings and earrings: A maxi-size ring with a dark brown moonstone; a rare orange moonstone shines out in the original classic size ring reminiscent of smooth milk chocolate; and the petit ring with a creamy brown moonstone in the lightest tone.

In the bracelet, the double-sized Clessidra, or hourglass cut, gives volume and presence to the gemstones that are girded at the center with a band of gold. The bracelet is offered in five colors, all complemented with diamonds, and include the Sky Blue topaz and the London Blue topaz. For the two lighter gemstone options, depth of color is achieved by creating doublets: White topaz is enhanced with mother of pearl, while rose quartz is combined with a slice of chalcedony. Dramatically dark obsidian is flanked by black diamonds.

The Gelé finish is achieved by applying a satin polish to the top of the softly faceted gemstones, conveying a frosted effect. The Nudo Gelé is made up of double or even triple layers of different stones. A slice of chrysoprase set beneath lemon quartz adds vibrancy and intensity in the Gelé Nudo ring and earrings. For example, fine layers of turquoise and mother-of-pearl add a shimmering nuance to Sky Blue topaz.

Nudo Gelé also offers matching earrings as well as a pendant. Each jewel is crafted in Pomellato’s in-house atelier in Milan from 100 percent responsibly purchased gold.

 

Pomellato
Creative director Vincenzo Castaldo. Angela Lo Priore- courtesy image
Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pomellato Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Nudo

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad