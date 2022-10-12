×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Lorenzo Bertelli, head of CSR, explains that the line, called Eternal Gold, it is the first one made with 100 percent certified recycled gold by a global luxury brand.

Prada
Amanda Gorman fronting Prada's fine jewelry campaign. courtesy of Prada

MILAN — Prada will unveil on Wednesday its first fine jewelry line, which is breaking ground as the first one made with 100 percent certified recycled gold by a global luxury brand, said Lorenzo Bertelli, group head of corporate social responsibility.

“This was not a simple objective, and we are very happy we’ve succeeded because it allows us to set a new standard in the industry,” said Bertelli. “Right from the start we wanted to do jewelry in a different and more radical way with a strong message and offering full traceability, shifting outdated industry standards to mirror societal change.”

To mark the launch Prada is rolling out a campaign photographed by David Sims and fronted by award-winning American poet and activist Amanda Gorman; American actor, model and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, and Dutch-Korean-Canadian musician Somi Jeon.

Related Galleries

Classic portraits are juxtaposed with gold-gilded reflections for a “visually strong and immediate campaign, recognizably different from others in the category,” said Bertelli.

Prada has also assembled a team on the jewelry industrial division that is working on the line, which is called Eternal Gold, and helmed by Timothy Iwata as Prada jewelry director. Prior to joining Prada, Iwata was global innovation officer at Cartier.

Clearly, Miuccia Prada’s longtime passion for jewelry has been instrumental in the launch. “Timothy was surprised to see how involved and knowledgeable in the history of jewelry my mother is,” said Bertelli.

“She has fun freeing her creativity on the jewels,” he said with a knowing smile.

At the core of the collection is Prada’s signature triangle motif, which harks back to the brand’s founder Mario Prada and a focus on 18-karat gold.

The triangle appears as a clasp closure on earrings and pendants or on ribbon chokers, while its angles shape chain links and hearts or the head of a snaked bracelet. Proportions are reconsidered, with pendants supersized, for example.

A bracelet from Prada’s new fine jewelry collection.

Asked about the increasing relevance of the triangle at Prada, Bertelli said his mother started with co-creative director Raf Simons working on the logo on the fashion collections a few seasons ago, but observed that “now they are working on the abstraction of the logo and more on the shape, there’s been an evolution.”

Prices range from four figures to $60,000. The debut collection features 48 pieces, of which 10 designs are available on a made-to-order basis, which Bertelli said will be further expanded in the future. 

Bertelli said 100 percent of the gold used in Prada’s fine jewelry collection is Certified Recycled Gold, meeting “Chain of Custody” standards set by the Responsible Jewelry Council.

Every step of Prada’s responsible gold and diamond production chain is verifiable and traceable —something offered by no other fine jewelry or luxury fashion house in the world, contended Bertelli. 

“Prada’s recycled gold is drawn only from eligible recycled material sources, in compliance with due diligence — including industrial gold, from electronic components and postconsumer precious objects,” explained the executive. “Prada partners exclusively with those suppliers of precious metal and stones who meet the highest industry standards concerning human rights, labor safety, environmental impact and business ethics.”

A chain from Prada’s new fine jewelry collection.

Also new for fine jewelry, records of this verification have been logged on the Aura Consortium Blockchain ́s platform and can be accessed by the collection’s customers, who will be able to verify the authenticity and trace the provenance of their pieces.

Prada, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Compagnie Financière Richemont joined forces to establish the Aura Blockchain Consortium in April 2021, with the aim of promoting the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide to help consumers trace the provenance and authenticity of luxury goods. They were joined as founding members by the OTB Group and Mercedes-Benz.

Bertelli observed that the reduction of mining of new gold benefits the environment and human rights, and while traceability of diamond origins is conventionally only possible with stones of 0.5 carat or larger, Prada expands the concept, for the first time, to stones of all sizes.

The collection is the latest step in Prada’s commitment to sustainability and responsible practices, such as the shift to its recycled Re-Nylon production.

The prototypes are created internally but the jewelry is all made in Italy, almost entirely in the Valenza goldsmith hub. Hand stone-setting, cutting and polishing are combined with laser engraving and 3D print prototyping.

Prada started on this project around two years ago, revealing it at the group’s Capital Markets Day in November 2021, and Bertelli said in that time he has learned “very different dynamics” compared to the fashion industry. For example, he is now aware of clusters of “customers that are not really interested in fashion but who buy only jewelry.” This was reflected in a strategy mapped out for the launch to avoid the mistake of targeting the same customer, he observed.

The next step for the brand is a high jewelry collection.

The collection will be distributed in Prada stores only from Wednesday in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the U.S., China, Japan and Korea in cities ranging from Milan, Rome and Paris to London, Dubai, Beverly Hills, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Beijing, among others. 

It will also be available online from Oct. 17 in selected countries in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., China, Japan and Korea.

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Hot Summer Bags

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Prada Unveils First Fine Jewelry Line

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad