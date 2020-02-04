By  on February 4, 2020

MILAN — Miuccia Prada is known to be a connoisseur and collector of jewelry, and the designer took her bow at the end of the Prada men’s fall 2020 show wearing a stunning Art Deco diamond necklace.

Prada is channeling this passion into a new selection of gold and white gold fine jewelry for both men and women, hinging on the brand’s signature symbols and themes of the new fashion collections — and just in time for Saint Valentine’s Day.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers