Rado Speaks on Sophisticated Design, Ingenuity in the Timepiece Segment

Rado discusses its “firsts” in the market, the brand’s enduring commitment to advancing product, and the watchmaking industry-at-large.

In Partnership with Rado
Rado
Rado. Courtesy Image.

Sporting sophistication, and Swiss-made, ceramic design – that’s the dynamism of Rado, the timepiece brand prized for its relentless pursuit of innovation in watchmaking that is coupled with a sleek take on product and aesthetic.

For Rado, a luxury brand known for pioneering the use of ceramic in the watchmaking segment, its growth is the result of a steadied, successful evolution that enables it to remain influential.

 Rado said that its motto accompanying the launch of its fi rst watch in 1957 – “If we can imagine it, we can make it. And if we can make it, we will” – serves as a remembrance that the brand began with innovation already baked into its DNA.

Adrian Bosshard, Chief Executive Officer at Rado, said that “Ever since the launch of the Rado Integral in 1986, we have pursued our research and development activities with extraordinary results, including monobloc construction in various shapes, a colored high-tech ceramic, CeramosTM, and plasma high-tech ceramic, just to name a few innovations.”

“In this spirit, we keep exploring. Our engineers and watchmakers are continuously working and researching for new materials and technologies to surprise our fans around the globe.”

As the brand flowed into the 70s and 80s, Rado’s innovation was catalyzed by experimenting with new forms and materials. The brand became a “Master of Materials” in 1962 with its DiaStar Original, the world’s first scratchproof watch. Its first square watch debuted in 1975 and in 1986, the brand introduced the Rado Integral, the first watch to use high-tech ceramic in the bracelet, crown, and case, which revolutionized the timepiece industry. In 1990, Rado launched the Ceramica, the first watch made entirely of high-tech ceramic.

“Rado has been known for many decades as the Master of Materials and for its distinct design and shapes,” Bosshard said. “When watches were predominantly round, we experimented with rectangular shapes.”

Now, more than half a century later, Rado’s innovation crystallizes through its use of color (an extremely difficult feat in ceramics) and design, specifically through partnerships with designers that have spurred several awards throughout the years.

And the market has taken notice. Timepiece industry trends emerging of late include the advantages of ceramic in watch production, resulting in an increase of products using ceramic in the market. “Due to the fact that Rado and the Swatch Group have built the competence in the production of high-tech ceramics over many decades, we have a clear technological advantage over the competition that is only just starting to use this material,” he explained.

Another trend driving the timepiece market is vintage design watches, which resonate with customers of all age groups, Bosshard said. “We are fortunate that we can turn for inspiration to our own iconic watches that were produced in the 60s and 70s and bring those styles to the 21st century by equipping them with the most modern watchmaking technologies.”

Modern takes form for Rado with its True Square Open Heart model, the brand’s strikingly unique timepiece defined by its square-shaped ceramic case.

Bosshard told Fairchild Studio, “The Rado True Square Open Heart is a timepiece that combines everything Rado stands for in the most spectacular way – an iconic shape, made from the noblest of materials high-tech ceramic. The Open Heart execution allows a fascinating view of the beating heart, the Rado calibre R734 automatic movement.”

It also offers a clear view of the C07 movement with 80-hr power reserve through a beautifully crafted dial and is a truly unique watch – there is no other square, high-tech ceramic watch with a skeletonized dial in the market, the brand noted. 

But square-shaped or otherwise, Rado’s customer seeks both timeless and trendy aesthetics that convey a stylish sensibility and excellence in design.

“The Rado customer is looking for a unique and profiled timepiece,” Bosshard said. “Our products offer that and much more. The added value of high-tech ceramic is its signature features, scratch-resistance, lightness, and incomparable wearer comfort. It is the material of a watch for life and for generations to come.”

Rado is also distinguished for continuous differentiation across its range of collections that attract a wide variety of customers, from different ages, backgrounds, and styles. “We have the classic, timeless pieces but also have design forward pieces, collaborations with artists and ambassadors,” the brand said. “There is really a watch for everyone, but one thing they all have in common is that they look for a durable, quality timepiece.

Bosshard emphasized that “Rado is a big global brand with a very balanced and strong presence around the globe. We see with big satisfaction that the brand shows a continuously positive trend in North America, a clear indicator that the U.S. customers are discovering more and more the many advantages of Rado products.”

“We expect this trend to keep going strong as the next months will bring more innovations in the field of material and design – and exciting timepieces.”

