×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

From Russia With No Diamonds: U.K.’s New Sanctions During G7 Summit in Japan

In 2021, the Russian diamond industry was worth 3.2 billion pounds in exports.

A central part of a composition of 14.000 carats of rough diamonds worthing around USD 9 million displayed in Alrosa Diamond Sorting Center in the town of Mirny on July 1, 2019. - Russian Alrosa gets its diamonds in the permafrost abyssal holes dug with explosives in the permanently frozen ground of Yakutia, an isolated region in East Siberia, the home to the huge diamond deposits that ensure Russia's supremacy in world production. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Alrosa, a Russian state-owned company, has already been sanctioned. In 2021, they mined close to a third of the world’s diamonds. AFP via Getty Images

LONDON British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is using the G7 summit in Japan to double down on his support for Ukraine.

He has unveiled a new sanction for the U.K. — banning Russian diamonds and metals, as well as Russian-origin copper, aluminum and nickel.

“We all believe in a world where people play by the rules. We believe in democracy, freedom [and] the rule of law. It’s right that we stand up for those things,” Sunak said in an interview with the BBC.

“We’ve taken the lead on announcing new sanctions on Russia. I’m hopeful and confident that our partner countries will follow as they have done when we’ve done this previously, that will make the sanctions more effective. 

Related Galleries

“Ensure that Russia pays a price for its illegal activity. This is something we can be proud of in the U.K. because we’ve taken a leadership role when it comes to supporting Ukraine,” he added.

In 2021, the Russian diamond industry was worth 3.2 billion pounds in exports.

Sunak’s government will be planning to investigate 86 more people and companies connected to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A view of Nyurbinsky diamond mining pit of Nakyn diamond ore field, some 340 kms North-East from the town of Mirny on July 2, 2019. - The Nyurbinsky diamond mining pit has now depth of 375 meters, with a project depth of 570 meters, having 4,6 carats of diamonds per one tonne of kimberlite ore in this pipe. Russian Alrosa gets its diamonds in the permafrost abyssal holes dug with explosives in the permanently frozen ground of Yakutia, an isolated region in East Siberia, the home to the huge diamond deposits that ensure Russia's supremacy in world production. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Ninety-nine percent of all Russian diamonds are produced from Yakutia. AFP via Getty Images

Alrosa, a Russian state-owned company, has already been sanctioned. In 2021, it mined close to a third of the world’s diamonds.

It was announced earlier this week that the company’s chief executive officer Sergey Ivanov Jr. is stepping down early; his contract doesn’t expire until 2025. Rumors of his exit started circulating in December 2022.

He is being succeeded by Pavel Marinychev, a former government official in Yakutia, and CEO of Alrosa’s subsidiary JSC Almazy Anabara. His contract is suspected to be up for renewal in 2026.

The U.K. has frozen more than 18 billion pounds in Russian assets since the start of the attacks on Ukraine, as well as targeted 1,500 individuals and entities.

“In order to reduce the revenues that Russia extracts from the export of diamonds, we will continue to work closely together to restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia and engage with key partners with the aim of ensuring effective implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures, including through tracing technologies,” said U.S. President Joe Biden in a statement on Ukraine on The White House’s website.

Last year the U.K. joined the U.S., Canada and Japan in banning imports of Russian gold — an industry that was worth 12.6 billion pounds to Russia in 2021.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Hot Summer Bags

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Ban Russian Diamonds at G7 Summit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad