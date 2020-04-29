In the lead-up to National Nurses Day, jeweler Roberto Coin has launched a jewelry giveaway to focus on the personal tales of the first responders.

“These are unprecedented times and we want to thank every health-care worker because they are the true heroes of 2020. With this contest, we are shining a spotlight on the nurses for the sacrifices they make every day,” said Peter Webster, president and cofounder of Roberto Coin, Inc.

Participants nominate a nurse in their life, via the Italian jeweler’s web site, and share their unique personal story of the health-care worker. The brand will pick 100 winners on May 6, National Nurses Day, gifting them the brand’s Princess Flower 18k gold pendant priced at $660. The jeweler will highlight most of the stories on its social channels using the hashtag #robertocoincares — some participants have asked to remain private.

“Jewelry is so often given as a sign of love, gratitude or remembrance. We wanted to give these nurses something that they can always have that says: Thank you,” Webster explained.

In addition to the Nurses Day initiative, the brand is donating 20 percent of sales on its web site from its Circle of Life Pendants to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.