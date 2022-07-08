Awe Inspired Donates 100 Percent of Profits of Its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Charm

Awe Inspired, the jewelry brand founded by Jill Johnson, is giving 100 percent of the proceeds of sales from its Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Woman Power pendants to Planned Parenthood as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The current decision of the SCOTUS takes us back to a very dark time; there is no respect for women, for our contribution,” explained Johnson about her drive to donate. “We’re not paid the same as men for the same work, men receive better health care, including more research funding than women. We’re consistently undermined.”

“For 100 years, Planned Parenthood has promoted a common-sense approach to sexual and reproductive health and well-being, based on respect for each individual’s right to make informed, independent decisions about health, sex and family planning,” she said. “So much more than abortions.”

Awe Inspired has been fighting for social justice since the company’s inception in 2018. It was founded by Johnson, a three-time cancer survivor, and her son Max, to make pieces that are meaningful gifts and tokens of strength, and as a business with a charitable component.

Awe Inspired’s standard giveback to charity is 20 percent of the proceeds of all sales, which goes to organizations like NAMI, RAINN, CancerCure, the American Nurses Foundation, Emily’s List and others that are chosen for the direct impact they are making to help women overcome adversity. Another organization that recently received a 100 percent giveback from select pieces was GLSEN, which helps combat bullying of LGBTQ kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

The brand’s Goddess Collection pieces have a mix of celebrity supporters including Demi Lovato, Halle Bailey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joey King, Selma Blair and Julianne Moore.

