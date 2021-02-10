Sanjay Kasliwal, the U.S. arm of the legendary Gem Palace in Jaipur, India, has unveiled Bloom, its newest high jewelry collection.

The offering is takes its cue from brand’s creative force Sanjay Kasliwal, who passed away in 2012, using sketches that were found in the late designer’s office.

“It was such a pleasant surprise to stumble upon these sketches from my father,” says Shalini Kasliwal, president of Sanjay Kasliwal. “His talent was simply unmatched with no detail ever going unlooked. He had an affinity for magnificent stones and grandiose designs, which is very much reflected in his last collection. When my brother and I found the sketches, we had an immediate desire to bring his creations to life and couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to honor him.”

Shalini collaborated with her brother, Samir Kasliwal to complete the 26-piece collection consisting of an assortment of earrings, necklaces, rings and a bracelet.

The Bloom collection is available at sanjaykasliwal.com.

