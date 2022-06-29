×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Seaman Schepps Returns to NYC Retail With Madison Avenue Store

Seaman Schepps' new Madison Avenue store represents a turning point for the legacy jeweler, which has manufactured in New York for 118 years.

Seaman Schepps' Madison Ave. store.
Seaman Schepps' Madison Avenue store. Kris Tamburello

Historic American jeweler Seaman Schepps is back from its New York City retail hiatus with a new store on Madison Avenue.

The company — which has manufactured its collectible gems in Manhattan for 118 years — closed its store of 60 years on Park Avenue and East 58 Street during the pandemic’s darkest days. All the while, Seaman Schepps maintained its long-running stores in Nantucket, Mass., and Palm Beach, Fla.

Now, the company finds itself in an upgraded space on a stretch of Madison that has considerably more foot traffic than Schepps’ previous stomping grounds. At 824 Madison Avenue at the corner of East 69 Street, the company now considers Hermès and Ralph Lauren among its neighbors.

“We are fortunate that the people who bought the building came to us, they wanted a quality core tenant,” said Seaman Schepps owner and president Anthony Hopenhajm. “We looked at the space and it was very interesting with two levels and four times the size of our old store. It’s on a corner and we have 30 feet of frontage on Madison.”

Related Galleries

As an irreverent, all-American jeweler beloved for its classic shell earrings as well as fine pieces made of unconventional gems and fine wood, Seaman Schepps is well-positioned for the post-pandemic era. The company straddles a delicate line between what’s fancy and practical for everyday wear.

“I think that there is an excitement to come back to the lives we left behind for a bit,” Hopenhajm said. “I think people are socializing more and Americans like to consume — whether it’s fine foods or fine jewelry. So it’s really great to now have most of our clients within a 10- to 15-block radius of the store.”

He added that the location is in some ways a reflection of New York City’s evolving retail typography. “Our old store was more of a destination. Back in the day, we were on the way when someone walked across 58th Street from Bergdorf Goodman to Bloomingdale’s but that doesn’t exist anymore,” Hopenhajm said.

The 1,600-square-foot Seaman Schepps store has enough room to display the entire breadth of the company’s collection, along with museum-quality archival pieces that will be rotated on display for special viewing.

“We worked for eight months on the design. I had a vision of coming into someone’s living room and having it be calm, elegant soft blue with pale oak material — not a fussy place,” Hopenhajm said.

While gold prices are on the rise, Hopenhajm said precious gems are harder to come by — as well as the component perhaps most important to the Seaman Schepps brand: its craftspeople. “Gold has gone up but one of the most difficult things for us to find is craftspeople to make our product. We have a dearth of young people and it usually takes a few years before you can be a lapidary or make our jewelry. It’s difficult to fill positions we need to fill. Fortunately we have a crew that’s been with us for years, some artisans have been on staff for 20 or 30 years,” Hopenhajm said.

The Madison store is a turning point in Seaman Schepps’ long history, riding on the excitement of a successful past few years.

“We had shops in areas where a lot of people had weekend houses and started living full time. Of course in Nantucket, we are in the middle of Main Street and own the building and in Palm Beach on Worth Avenue. We have clients with multiple residences, and during this pandemic, they lived in their seasonal homes rather than the city,” Hopenhajm said. “We were beneficiaries of clients spending time there — people took more time to look and buy something special that’s not made in large quantities. There was a flight to quality and originality.”

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Inside Historic Jeweler Seaman Schepps' New

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad