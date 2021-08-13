Serena Williams is expanding her namesake jewelry collection’s reach.

Today, the tennis star announces that she’s signed a partnership deal with Zales for the collection — giving the brand a national retail platform to grow sales.

Zales will be the sole retailer of Serena Williams Jewelry in the U.S., with product available at stores nationwide starting Aug. 24.

“I’m so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales. I’ve had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service. Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true,” Williams said of the deal in a statement.

A spokesperson noted that the partnership represents “part of the Zales strategy to continue to connect with consumers in a bold way and provide notable offerings.”

Williams started the brand in November 2019 and it claims to feature materials that are ethically mined and conflict-free. The line features an array of necklaces, rings, bracelets and pendants for everyday wear. Pieces range in price from more accessible sterling silver designs to high-end diamond jewelry, with product available from $129 to about $10,000.

“I love creating pieces that inspire and elevate us — pieces that radiate self-confidence and beauty. That’s the spirit of the collection: celebrating ourselves with bold and uplifting jewelry that makes you feel as beautiful as you are. Every day can be an elegant and sparkling reminder of the power you have within,” said Williams of the collection.

She added: “Jewelry is the ultimate reflection of personal style. Whether I choose something simple and dress it up with an impressive statement necklace or decide on more delicate accents, I’m showing the world my taste and my personality. Designing this collection has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for you to see it all at Zales.”