Shop With a Cause: Agmes Partners With Moms for Moms

Sisters Morgan and Jaclyn Solomon, who launched their line Agmes in 2016 as a tribute to their late friend, believe that jewelry is the ultimate symbol of affection.

By handcrafting their pieces in New York from recyclable materials, the sisters are committed to doing right by the environment and their community. Recently, the Solomons teamed up with Moms for Moms, a nonprofit organization that provides single mothers in need with postpartum recovery kits and newborn care packages, which include essentials like diapers, infant clothing and female hygiene products. For the next six months, $3 from all online sales at Agmes will go toward the initiative.

Morgan and Jaclyn Solomon Courtesy of AGMES

Moms for Moms is a cause dear to the Solomons as Jaclyn recently gave birth to her first child. Being a mom “is arguably the most rewarding challenge out there. It requires a tremendous amount of support,” Morgan said.

While the sisters participated in one-off charitable endeavors since the beginning of Agmes, it was not until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that they felt the call to make them a more integral part of their mission.

“We thought about all the lives that were drastically impacted and how we could be doing so much more,“ she said. “As we continue to grow, we can make an even greater difference.”

With sculptural silhouettes and surreal motifs (see the Man-Ray inspired hand pendant), there are plenty of soon-to-be heirlooms to choose from. Prices for their pieces range from $120 to $1,450 and can be found on the Agmes e-commerce site and retail partners.

Mini Lee pendant Courtesy of AGMES

Luca earrings Courtesy of AGMES

Medium Astrid cuff Courtesy of AGMES