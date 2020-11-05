It’s Election Day in the U.S., and though the uncertainty over who will win the presidency may stretch on for some days, there are things that seem more assured for fashion: little may change when it comes to trade and tariffs.⁣ ⁣ In fact, by some accounts, the trade war with China (and other countries) could continue to escalate whether President Trump remains or Joe Biden assumes the role. And a reversal of the tariffs that have hit the industry hard in the last two years isn’t likely.⁣ ⁣ “Whether you’re Republican or you’re Democrat, there’s a lot of interest in pointing fingers at China, especially in an election year and especially coming out of nine months of COVID-19,” Steve Lamar, president and chief executive officer of the American Apparel & Footwear Association said at Sourcing Journal’s virtual summit last month. “I think Democrats are still going to be looking at tariffs as a policy, they’ll probably want to avail themselves of all the same tools. I think the big difference between them and Republicans going forward, whether it’s in Congress or if we see a change in the administration, is how they justify the use of the tools…but I do think we’ll see for a while that continued rhetoric and continued action that puts pressure on China.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full report. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @tararielle 📸: @apnews