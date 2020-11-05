Pittsburgh native Christian Johnston is the cofounder of Miami-based Gld, a fast-growing jewelry brand that has already collaborated with notable musicians, Marvel Comics and sports leagues including the NFL and NBA. Influenced by the art and urban design of the Florida city, Johnston’s dream of creating a lifestyle through designing and producing jewelry has amounted to more than a million Instagram followers and collaborations with entertainers such as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Da Baby, Rick Ross and Justin Bieber, to name a few.
Sans promotion, the brand’s launch sold out within hours. Gld is being sold in eight markets globally with bestsellers including a gold-plated link choker that retails for $209 and a pink pearl necklace that retails for $129, in addition to a cocktail ring in blue retailing for $129.
8.5-mm GLD link choker, $209.
6-mm. pink pearl necklace, $129.
Cocktail ring, $129.