In honor of International Women’s Month, WWD is highlighting women-owned brands such as the gender-neutral jewelry brand V. Bellan, founded by New York City-based, Haitian American designer Vanessa Bellan. Balancing the classic and the cool, the collection is designed in Brooklyn and handcrafted in New York City V. Bellan includes made-to-order and fashion fine jewelry pieces, as well as a contemporary line, which includes seasonal collections in brass and sterling silver. Bellan’s goal is to have the wearer be able to pass her pieces down from generation to generation. Bestsellers include a 14-karat square signet ring that retails for $800, Nikki bar earrings that retail for $135 and the Amari cuff, which retails for $160.