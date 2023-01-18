Stephanie Gottlieb Names Morgan P. Richardson President and Chief Commercial Officer

Morgan P. Richardson has joined Stephanie Gottlieb, the fine jewelry company, as president and chief commercial officer, a new post.

Most recently, she was with La Perla as president of the Americas and earlier was vice president, merchandising and product development, ready-to-wear, bridal, accessories and jewelry at Oscar de la Renta.

Previously, Richardson spent three years at Barneys New York, rising to senior executive buyer for women’s designer ready-to-wear, swim, sleepwear and lingerie, and earlier was with Bloomingdale’s for six years, where she rose to omni buyer, women’s designer, ready-to-wear and concessions.

At Stephanie Gottlieb, Richardson is tasked with driving the company’s e-commerce, marketing and omnichannel strategies. She will work alongside Stephanie Gottlieb, founder and chief executive officer, in leading the 10-year-old brand into its next growth phase.

The brand, which employs just under 30 people, sells at Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop. Richardson will be based at New York headquarters at 546 Fifth Avenue.

Gottlieb and Richardson met in the first grade at New York’s Horace Mann School, and have been lifelong friends.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Morgan to propel the brand into a new era of growth,” Gottlieb said. “We are investing strategically into the company, building on our founding principles. Morgan models authenticity and a greatness of spirit to lead our commercial team with precision and world-class luxury retail experience that will bring our vision for the next phase of the company to life,” she said.

“I am pleased to join this female-led, digital-first organization,” Richardson said. “I am impressed with the company Stephanie launched 10 years ago and the loyalty it has garnered from its client base. The strength in the company’s high consumer engagement and market positioning the U.S. offers tremendous growth potential. I am excited to propel the brand’s growth through new distribution channels and connect with consumers around the world,” she said.

Richardson also serves on the board of directors at the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center, the official school of the New York City Ballet, where she spent several years training prior to her undergraduate studies in Social Anthropology at Harvard University.

Last September, Stephanie Gottlieb entered the metaverse with a virtual retail store created by virtual e-commerce platform Obsess. The virtual store serves as the brand’s first physical presence outside the Stephanie Gottlieb Showroom in New York.

Gottlieb, a celebrity jewelry designer, started her brand via social media growing a strong customer base over the years and making a name for herself in the luxury jewelry space. The brand has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.