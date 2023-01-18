×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Stephanie Gottlieb Names Morgan P. Richardson President and Chief Commercial Officer

Most recently, Richardson was with La Perla as president of the Americas.

Morgan P. Richardson
Morgan P. Richardson courtesy shot.

Morgan P. Richardson has joined Stephanie Gottlieb, the fine jewelry company, as president and chief commercial officer, a new post.

Most recently, she was with La Perla as president of the Americas and earlier was vice president, merchandising and product development, ready-to-wear, bridal, accessories and jewelry at Oscar de la Renta.

Previously, Richardson spent three years at Barneys New York, rising to senior executive buyer for women’s designer ready-to-wear, swim, sleepwear and lingerie, and earlier was with Bloomingdale’s for six years, where she rose to omni buyer, women’s designer, ready-to-wear and concessions.

Related Galleries

At Stephanie Gottlieb, Richardson is tasked with driving the company’s e-commerce, marketing and omnichannel strategies. She will work alongside Stephanie Gottlieb, founder and chief executive officer, in leading the 10-year-old brand into its next growth phase.

The brand, which employs just under 30 people, sells at Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop. Richardson will be based at New York headquarters at 546 Fifth Avenue.

Gottlieb and Richardson met in the first grade at New York’s Horace Mann School, and have been lifelong friends.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Morgan to propel the brand into a new era of growth,” Gottlieb said. “We are investing strategically into the company, building on our founding principles. Morgan models authenticity and a greatness of spirit to lead our commercial team with precision and world-class luxury retail experience that will bring our vision for the next phase of the company to life,” she said.

“I am pleased to join this female-led, digital-first organization,” Richardson said. “I am impressed with the company Stephanie launched 10 years ago and the loyalty it has garnered from its client base. The strength in the company’s high consumer engagement and market positioning the U.S. offers tremendous growth potential. I am excited to propel the brand’s growth through new distribution channels and connect with consumers around the world,” she said.

Richardson also serves on the board of directors at the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center, the official school of the New York City Ballet, where she spent several years training prior to her undergraduate studies in Social Anthropology at Harvard University.

Last September, Stephanie Gottlieb entered the metaverse with a virtual retail store created by virtual e-commerce platform Obsess. The virtual store serves as the brand’s first physical presence outside the Stephanie Gottlieb Showroom in New York.

Gottlieb, a celebrity jewelry designer, started her brand via social media growing a strong customer base over the years and making a name for herself in the luxury jewelry space. The brand has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Hot Summer Bags

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stephanie Gottlieb Taps Morgan P. Richardson as President

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad